Express Shut Out Space Cowboys In Series Opener

September 6, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (72-58) opened its series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (60-68) with a 4-0 victory on Tuesday night at Dell Diamond. E-Train pitchers threw lights out for the team's seventh shutout win of the season.

Express reliever RHP Daniel Robert (3-3, 5.56) earned the night's win after tossing 2.0 hitless innings that saw two strikeouts. Space Cowboys reliever RHP Nick Hernandez (4-5, 4.44) got the loss after allowing all four Round Rock runs to score on three hits and one walk during his 1.0-inning outing.

Along the Train Tracks:

The first six innings went scoreless as the two teams combined to reach base only nine times. Sugar Land tallied one hit and four walks while Round Rock batters reached on two hits, one walk and a force out.

The Express broke the 0-0 tie in the seventh inning thanks to two home runs. 3B Josh Jung knocked a leadoff single before C Meibrys Viloria launched his bomb 411 feet onto the right-field berm. DH Andy Ibáñez followed with a walk and scored on a 372-foot dinger from SS Davis Wendzel that made it a 4-0 game.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock C Meibrys Viloria finished 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his return to Dell Diamond. The catcher was optioned on Monday afternoon after a 26-game stint with Texas.

The Express pitching staff allowed just two hits and struck out 12 Space Cowboys batters on Tuesday night. RHP Yerry Rodriguez started the contest with 2.0 shutout frames and was followed by RHP Ryder Ryan, RHP Fer Ozuna and RHP Daniel Robert who also threw 2.0 innings each. RHP Nick Snyder closed the game out with one shutout inning.

The lone multi-hit performance came from 3B Josh Jung, who went 2-for-4 with one run scored. SS Davis Wendzel joined Viloria with a multi-RBI night thanks to his two-run home run.

Next up: Round Rock and Sugar Land are back at Dell Diamond for game two on Wednesday. Express RHP Tyson Miller (4-6, 4.50) is scheduled for the start against Space Cowboys RHP Brett Conine (5-3, 7.60) with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m.

