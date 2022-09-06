Bees Begin Penultimate 2022 Homestand Tonight
September 6, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
SALT LAKE CITY - The 2022 regular season is winding down as the Salt Lake Bees host six games against the Reno Aces (Triple-A Arizona Diamondbacks) in the penultimate homestand of the season. Below are game times and promotions happening at Smith's Ballpark this week.
Tuesday, Sept. 6 vs. Reno Aces, 6:35 p.m.
Smith's Family Night. Fans can purchase four tickets for $20 on slbees.com and regular hot dogs and fountain drinks are 50% off.
Wednesday, Sept. 7 vs. Reno Aces, 6:35 p.m.
Cyprus Credit Union $1 hot dog night.
Thursday, Sept. 8 vs. Reno Aces, 6:35 p.m.
Budweiser Thirsty Thursday with $3 drinks.
Friday, Sept. 9 vs. Reno Aces, 6:35 p.m.
Fireworks following the game.
Saturday, Sept. 10 vs. Reno Aces, 6:35 p.m.
Postgame Kid's Run.
Sunday, Sept. 11 vs. Reno Aces, 1:05 p.m.
Pregame brunch at the ballpark package available at www.slbees.com.
Safe in the SUNday presented by University of Utah Health.
