Bees Begin Penultimate 2022 Homestand Tonight

September 6, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The 2022 regular season is winding down as the Salt Lake Bees host six games against the Reno Aces (Triple-A Arizona Diamondbacks) in the penultimate homestand of the season. Below are game times and promotions happening at Smith's Ballpark this week.

Tuesday, Sept. 6 vs. Reno Aces, 6:35 p.m.

Smith's Family Night. Fans can purchase four tickets for $20 on slbees.com and regular hot dogs and fountain drinks are 50% off.

Wednesday, Sept. 7 vs. Reno Aces, 6:35 p.m.

Cyprus Credit Union $1 hot dog night.

Thursday, Sept. 8 vs. Reno Aces, 6:35 p.m.

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday with $3 drinks.

Friday, Sept. 9 vs. Reno Aces, 6:35 p.m.

Fireworks following the game.

Saturday, Sept. 10 vs. Reno Aces, 6:35 p.m.

Postgame Kid's Run.

Sunday, Sept. 11 vs. Reno Aces, 1:05 p.m.

Pregame brunch at the ballpark package available at www.slbees.com.

Safe in the SUNday presented by University of Utah Health.

