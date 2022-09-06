Space Cowboys Game Notes at Round Rock

'LEE'D THE PACK: Korey Lee has hit seven home runs in his last 10 games and leads all Triple A players with 11 home runs since Aug. 1. Lee's 11 home runs since Aug. 1 are tied with Low A Spokane's Hunter Goodman for the most of all Minor League Baseball Players during that stretch. Lee hit three home runs on Aug. 23 in Las Vegas, becoming the fourth player in Sugar Land history to accomplish the feat. Lee reached 20 home runs in Wednesday's win, joining Lewis Brinson and Corey Julks as players to hit at least 20 home runs with the Space Cowboys this season.

TAYLOR MADE: Over his last five games, Taylor Jones has hit .429 (9x21) with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI. Jones has a hit in seven of his last 10 games.

THIS IS STOREY!: Mickey Storey enters Tuesday with 296 wins in his managerial career. He also has three career postseason wins, all coming in 2019 with Round Rock during the Pacific Coast League Semifinals. Storey is in his fourth season as a MiLB manager. He's made the postseason in each of his first three seasons. He debuted as the manager of Single A Quad Cities in 2018 and was the manager of the Round Rock Express in 2019 before being named the Sugar Land manager prior to the 2021 season.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

