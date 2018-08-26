Shattering Bats & Shattering Records; T-Bones Win 18-6

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones (57-33) set a new season record for runs scored in a game, defeating the Winnipeg Goldeyes (37-55) Saturday evening 18-6 at T-Bones Stadium. Nearly 6,000 people joined the T-Bones on Military Appreciation Night and not only did they see post-game fireworks, they saw a lot of fireworks during the game.

Kansas City had a slow start as they trailed 4-3 against Winnipeg after the first two innings. Winnipeg scored one in the first and three in the second, but then T-Bones pitching threw six scoreless innings while Kansas City's bats just kept racking up the runs. The T-Bones scored five in the third, two in the fourth, three in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the eighth.

It was another big night for Noah Perio Jr., who had six RBIs, for a total of 15 in the three-game series against Winnipeg. Friday evening, he became the first T-Bone since 2009 to have seven ribeyes in a game.

Todd Cunningham was four-for-five with two RBIs and reached base 6 times, scoring all six times. Ryan Brett went three-for-five with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Colin Walsh was three-for-four, drove in a pair of runs and scored three.

Strong pitching for T-Bones starter Tommy Collier (11-3, 3.27), who was one run shy of a quality start. He worked six innings and struck out seven, while allowing only two walks and six hits. Pasquale Mazzoccoli (3-2, 4.56) finished the last three innings, earning his second save of the year.

Winnipeg made five fielding errors and tossed six walks. The T-Bones tied a season-high record for hits in a game. Coincidentally, the T-Bones had 19 hits on June 18th against Winnipeg, so twice this year Kansas City has had 19 hits against the Goldeyes.

The T-Bones begin a three-game series with the league-leading Sioux City Explorers at T-Bones Stadium Sunday at 5:05 pm. Kansas City will aim to tie the all-time franchise win record of 58 wins. Plus, it's the best day of the year, as the T-Bones combine dogs and baseball for Bark at the Park!

