Goossen-Brown Goes Distance, But Dogs Fall 3-1

August 26, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release





Rosemont, Ill. - Josh Goossen-Brown tossed a complete game but the Dogs bats were unable to back him as Chicago fell to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 3-1 Sunday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

Goossen-Brown scattered eight hits and two walks, allowing three earned runs in his 19th start of the year, but took the loss, dropping him to 6-8 on the year.

Fargo-Moorhead scored first on a Leobaldo Pina sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning. The RedHawks then tacked on another run in the bottom of the third inning on consecutive doubles from Brennan Metzger and Devan Ahart to push their lead to 2-0.

RedHawks starter Will Solomon pitched seven innings for Fargo-Moorhead, allowing just one earned run on six hits. Solomon earned the win, his tenth of the season.

With the score 3-0 after six innings, the Dogs finally broke through against Solomon. Kenny Wilson singled to right field to score Matt Dean from second base. Wilson finished the game 2-5, and was the only Dog with a multi-hit effort.

Benji Waite and Randy McCurry combined to pitch scoreless eighth and ninth innings, respectively. McCurry struck out the side in the ninth for his 16th save of the year.

26 of the game's 51 combined outs were recorded on the ground. The Dogs struck out ten times at the plate, and Chicago left nine men on base.

The two teams will resume their three-game series Monday night at Newman Outdoor Field. Jared Carkuff makes the start for Chicago while Brandon Barker gets the nod for the RedHawks.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. The game will be broadcast at www.thechicagodogs.com/broadcasts with the Crowne Plaza Pregame Show beginning at 6:42 p.m.

