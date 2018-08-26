Goldeyes Fall to T-Bones in Series Finale

August 26, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes lost 18-6 to the Kansas City T-Bones in the series finale of the three-game match up at T-Bones Ballpark on Saturday evening.

Scoring opened in the first, on a two-out RBI single from Tucker Nathans to drive in Grant Heyman. The T-Bones answered back with three runs. In a bases-loaded, no-out situation, Perio Jr. hit an RBI fielder's choice to drive in Brett & tie the game. Alay Lago hit a two-out, RBI single for the go-ahead run. A ground-rule double from Keith Curcio drove in Cunningham to give the T-Bones a 3-1 lead.

After Blake Adams drew a leadoff walk in the second, Tyler Baker hammered out his second homerun of the series to tie the game with a two-run homer to centrefield. Two batters later, Heyman crushed a homer out to right field to give the Fish the go-ahead run.

A strong third inning performance from Kansas City erased Winnipeg's 4-3 lead, and put the

T-Bones permanently ahead. Noah Perio Jr. erased the lead with a broken bat, two-run single to left. Perio Jr. later scored on an error by Goldeyes starting pitcher Kevin McGovern. A triple from Ryan Brett drove in two more T-Bones, to give them an 8-4 lead.

Kansas City scored eight more runs over the following three innings, including a leadoff homerun from Cunningham in the fourth and a two-out RBI double from Cunningham in the sixth. Colin Walsh also drove in a run with two outs in the sixth, to increase the T-Bones' lead 14-4.

The home team's final two runs were scored in the eighth, on a double from Perio Jr. and a put-out by Alay Lago.

The Fish chipped away in the ninth to put the first three batters on base. Jordan Ebert drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a single by Adams and was driven in on a double to left field from Gavin Stupienski. On a sacrifice fly by Josh Romanski, Stupienski scored the final run of the game.

McGovern took the loss for the Fish, allowing eight runs (four earned) over two and third innings. Tommy Collier earned the win, allowing four runs (four earned) over six innings. Pasquale Mazzoccoli picked up the save.

The Goldeyes return home on Monday, August 27 when they host the St. Paul Saints at 7:05 p.m.All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at cjnu.ca Tickets for all Goldeyes' home games are on sale now online, or visiting the box office at Shaw Park.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.