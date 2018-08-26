AirHogs Look to Rebound After Shutout Loss in Lincoln

August 26, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Texas AirHogs News Release





LINCOLN, Neb. - The Texas AirHogs dropped the opener of their seven-game road trip 11-0 in Lincoln Sunday. Texas and Lincoln will continue the series tomorrow at 6:45 p.m.

Miguel Rosario (2-11) got the start for the AirHogs and went six innings, allowing four runs (four earned) and six hits. He struck out six and walked two in the loss. Joe Bircher (6-7) earned the win for Lincoln by striking out eight and limiting Texas to just two hits over six innings of work. He allowed just one into scoring position.

Lincoln was led by Curt Smith, who finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs and one run scored. Randolph Oduber chipped in two hits, three RBIs and a run scored. Lincoln outhit Texas 13-2.

Casio Grider and Javion Randle each recorded hits for the AirHogs. Li Qi and Greg Golson each reached with walks from Lincoln relievers Derek Gordon and Trevor Lubking. Texas reached just four times in the game.

The AirHogs (24-68) continue the series with Lincoln (46-46) Monday at 6:45 p.m. RHP Zhang Tao (2-2, 5.06 ERA) is expected to start for Texas. Lincoln is expected to counter with LHP Kyle Kinman (6-4, 3.53 ERA). A live stream of all the action will be available at mixlr.com/TXAirHogs.

The AirHogs - powered by Beijing Shougang Eagles will play their final home game of the season September 2 vs. Cleburne. Visit AirHogsBaseball.com for more information on tickets. For the latest news, follow the team on Twitter and Facebook @TXAirHogs.

