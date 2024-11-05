Sharks Add to Ownership Group

November 5, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks are excited to announce the addition of the newest partner to the team's ownership group. Please help us in welcoming John Drew to Shark Nation. John joins the 4-time Champion Sharks as they begin preparation for the upcoming Indoor Football League (IFL) season, the Sharks 15th as a franchise.

John M. Drew is the elected Tax Collector for Nassau County where he has served honorably for the past 18 years and is responsible for the collection, investment and distribution of more than a quarter of a billion dollars annually. He has represented Florida Governors Scott and DeSantis as their gubernatorial appointees on the Northeast Florida Regional Council. He is currently the Legislative Chairman of the National Association of Collectors, Treasurers and Finance Officers.

John has served as the President or Chairman of 11 different nonprofit organizations on Florida's First Coast. He is a multi-generational resident of Northeast Florida and graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in Marketing and Masters of Business Administration. From the first game John attended, he knew that he would immediately become a Sharks season ticket holder!

"We are looking forward to having John as a member of the Sharks ownership group". President Steve Curran said. "John has made many different relationships in his past business dealings and we believe he can help represent and market the Sharks for the upcoming season and beyond".

Indoor Football League Stories from November 5, 2024

