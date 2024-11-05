Blizzard Re-Sign Wide Receiver Demetrius Moore

November 5, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have re-signed WR Demetrius Moore for the 2025 season.

Demetrius Moore (6' 200) is a second-year wide receiver in the Indoor Football League (IFL). It is his second season with the Green Bay Blizzard as well.

In college, Moore played for the Chowan University Hawks. From 2019-2023, he appeared in 38 games across several positions, including receiver and punt returner. In addition, Moore was used as a ball carrier, kick returner, and passer! His ability to play multiple positions is an incredible boon when transitioning to the indoor game.

Just before the first game of the 2024 season, Moore signed with the Green Bay Blizzard. Moore signed during the first week of the season, and although he was not there for training camp, he would play that Sunday against the Massachusetts Pirates. With a touchdown in his first game, Moore made an immediate impact. The versatile athlete from Yorktown, Virginia, finished the year with 58 receptions (tied-first on the team), 569 yards, and 11 touchdowns through 15 games.

Training camp is waiting in March, and Moore is ready to pick up where the team left off. It may be a new season, but Moore keeps the same motto.

"One More."

