Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the Indoor Football League's Sioux Falls Storm announced dormancy for the 2025 season; Boise, Idaho was awarded USL Super League and USL League One franchises; and two Women's National Basketball Association coaching vacancies were filled in Indiana and Chicago. Highlights from this week come from the Indoor Football League, Canadian Football League, Women's National Basketball Association, Canadian Elite Basketball League, USL League One, MLS NEXT Pro, American Hockey League, ECHL, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, National Lacrosse League, Pro Volleyball Federation and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

FOOTBALL

Indoor Football League

The Sioux Falls Storm Indoor Football Team announced today that the team will enter dormancy for the 2025 Indoor Football League season. This decision comes after the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center declined to offer a new agreement for the team to play in their facility. Without a secured location, the organization explored alternative options but was unable to finalize a suitable venue in time for the upcoming season. "We are disappointed by the situation and saddened to step away, even temporarily, from our incredible fans and community," said Owner and Team President, Amber Garry. "Our commitment to Storm Nation remains unwavering, and we look forward to returning stronger than ever for the 2026 season."

Faced with these challenges, Storm ownership has made the difficult decision to pause operations for 2025 while continuing the search for a permanent "Storm Shelter" to bring Indoor Football League action back to the community.

No place to play: Sioux Falls Storm pauses operation for 2025

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce its 2025 schedule. The 19-week, 112-game regular season schedule kicks off on Friday, March 21st and concludes on Sunday, July 27th. The IFL's seventeenth season will feature fourteen teams. The teams will be split evenly, with seven teams in each of the Eastern and Western Conferences. The Western Conference will consist of the Arizona Rattlers, Bay Area Panthers, Northern Arizona Wranglers, San Antonio Gunslingers, San Diego Strike Force, Tucson Sugar Skulls and the Vegas Knight Hawks. The Eastern Conference will feature the expansion Fishers Freight, Green Bay Blizzard, Iowa Barnstormers, Jacksonville Sharks, Massachusetts Pirates, Quad City Steamwheelers and the Tulsa Oilers. Each IFL team will play a sixteen-game schedule over nineteen weeks, eight home games and eight away. Eight teams will qualify for the playoffs, the top four from each conference. The 2024 IFL Postseason Schedule will be released at a later date.

Canadian Football League

CFL Plays of the Week - East and West Semi-Finals 2024

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Indiana Fever announced on the team has named Stephanie White as Head Coach. White, a West Lebanon, Indiana native and Purdue alumna, returns to the franchise where she spent six seasons (as head coach in 2015-16, and as an assistant coach from 2011-14) on the sidelines. "As we enter this new era of Fever basketball, I am thrilled to welcome Stephanie back to the franchise," said Fever President of Basketball Operations Kelly Krauskopf. "Stephanie is a part of the fabric of this franchise, both as a former player and as a member of our championship coaching staff, so I'm quite familiar with her elite basketball IQ and leadership style. I am confident there is no one who better understands our culture or is more equipped to lead our group of players to the next level." "I am incredibly proud and honored to return home to Indiana and lead the Fever during such a pivotal moment in this franchise's history, as well as during during such an important time throughout women's athletics," said White. "This franchise has and always will be committed to winning and I look forward to working every day to help deliver another WNBA title to the greatest basketball fans in the world."

Indiana native Stephanie White has returned as the newest head coach of the Indiana Fever. The former Indiana Miss Basketball out of Seeger High School in West Lebanon, Indiana also brought Purdue University Women's Basketball their first-ever National Championship. White spent four years (2000-2004) of her WNBA career with the Fever and later led the team to the 2012 WNBA Championship as an assistant coach and the 2015 WNBA Finals as a head coach.

Malika Andrews spoke with Stephanie White on becoming the new head coach of the Indiana Fever and getting the opportunity to coach Caitlin Clark.

The Chicago Sky have named Tyler Marsh as the franchise's head coach. "We promised our fans that we would be very intentional with our next coaching hire, with the goal of being a playoff and championship contender every year," Nadia Rawlinson, Chicago Sky Co-Owner and Operating Chairman said. "Coach Marsh brings a wealth of successful coaching experience and accountable leadership to our young team, and we look forward to a new era of Chicago Sky basketball with Coach Marsh at the helm. ¬ÅWe are excited to welcome Tyler Marsh as the new head coach of the Chicago Sky," General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said. "Tyler's relentless work ethic, deep understanding of the game, and his ability to connect with players on a personal level set him apart. His commitment to developing each player's unique strengths, along with his basketball acumen and calm, composed leadership style, make him an outstanding fit for our team. Tyler is known for his integrity, humility, and focus on building a culture rooted in trust and accountability. We are confident that he will lead the Sky to new heights and inspire our players and fans alike."

Chicago Sky's New Coach Tyler Marsh Can He Bring Championship Glory to Skytown

Canadian Elite Basketball Association

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) has announced that Jason Smith, President of the Winnipeg Sea Bears, has been named the 2024 CEBL Executive of the Year. Smith also won the award in 2023 and becomes the second CEBL executive to earn the distinction in back-to-back years (Dylan Kular, Vancouver Bandits - 2021, 2022). Under Jason Smith's tutelage, the Winnipeg Sea Bears have set the standard for attendance in the CEBL since the team's inaugural season in 2023. They set a single-season league attendance record by welcoming 86,275 fans at Canada Life Centre this summer, shattering their own league record of 65,609 set in 2023.

Top 10 Dunks of the 2024 Season

SOCCER

USL League One and USL Super League

The United Soccer League (USL), in partnership with Boise Pro Soccer, announced today their intent to bring professional men's and women's soccer to Idaho's Treasure Valley, marking a historic milestone for the region. On Oct. 30, Boise Pro Soccer secured the winning bid in a public auction for a 27-acre site at Expo Idaho. Pending execution of the bid and lease with Ada County over the next 90 days, Boise Pro Soccer plans to transform the Expo Idaho Phase 2 site into a dynamic sports and entertainment hub, hosting various community and entertainment events. The new soccer-focused, mixed-use stadium will become home to a men's team in USL League One and a women's team in the USL Super League. "We are thrilled to welcome Idaho's Treasure Valley to professional soccer," said Justin Papadakis, USL Deputy CEO & Chief Real Estate Officer. "With a deeply committed and experienced ownership group, a new state-of-the-art facility at the Sports Park at Expo Idaho, and a history of excellence in youth soccer, Boise is well-positioned to establish flagship teams during this transformative moment in American soccer. This new club will not only serve as a source of pride for Boise and Ada County but also elevate the community's thriving sports culture and support the region's rapid growth."

The Les Boise Park had only been used for concerts for nearly a decade, but now two professional soccer teams may be coming to Boise.

National Women's Soccer League

Multiple GRAMMY Award-winning artist and icon Melissa Etheridge will perform the national anthem at the 2024 National Women's Soccer League Championship on November 23. Etheridge will take the field from Kansas City's CPKC Stadium ahead of the 2024 NWSL Championship game from the first-ever stadium purpose-build for a professional women's sports team in the United States. Etheridge's participation represents a powerful intersection of pioneering women in music and sports, bringing together two groundbreaking forces in American culture. Her performance marks the NWSL's commitment to showcasing women's excellence both on and off the playing field.

"There is nothing better than coming home to Kansas City to perform the National Anthem at this groundbreaking stadium in front of these amazing athletes," Etheridge said. "Sports and music are two of the most powerful tools that celebrate diversity and unite fans from all backgrounds, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to bring those forces together as we celebrate the incredible women of the NWSL and all they have done for the next generation of fans and athletes."

Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that veteran forward Sydney Leroux has agreed to a new three-year contract through 2027. Leroux, who has been in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) since the league started in 2013, originally joined ACFC midway through the club's inaugural 2022 NWSL season via a trade with the Orlando Pride. This is my last go and I'm excited to end my career here," said Leroux. "My family and I are so excited to continue to be a part of Angel City and I promise to give my everything until the wheels fall off." "Re-signing Sydney Leroux is a testament to her invaluable impact both on and off the pitch," said ACFC Technical Director Mark Wilson. "As a seasoned professional and US Women's National Team icon, Sydney has been pivotal in driving the growth of the league and bringing unforgettable moments to our fans during her time at Angel City. Her goals have fueled some of our most defining performances. We are thrilled she will continue her career with Angel City as we continue to lay the foundation for a sustainable and successful team for seasons to come."

Northern Super League

Halifax Tides FC is proud to announce the signing of Canadian Olympian Erin McLeod as the club's first player. With an illustrious career that includes two Olympic medals (gold and bronze), multiple FIFA Women's World Cup appearances, and numerous accolades, McLeod's signing marks a historic milestone for the club and the Northern Super League as it prepares to debut in the spring of 2025. Erin is widely recognized as one of Canada's top goalkeepers. Her journey began with standout performances at the youth level, leading to her selection for the national team. She represented Canada at the Olympic Games in 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020 and played crucial roles in several World Cup campaigns, showcasing her remarkable skills on the international stage.

MLS NEXT Pro

Chicago Fire II Midfielder David Poreba has had a career year that included winning the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot. He can add another trophy to his cabinet now that he's been named the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro MVP!

Maior Arena Soccer League

The reigning Eastern Conference Champion Comets have announced the re-signing of veteran forward Ramone Palmer, who will be in his 10th season in the league, nine of which have been with the Comets. Palmer, a Kingston, Jamaica native, tied a career high with 23 regular-season games played and finished with 12 goals and seven assists. He also set a career best in blocks with 24 for a Comets team which finished second in the Eastern Conference in fewest goals allowed. Since joining the MASL for the 2014-15 season, Palmer has seen action in 166 games with 134 points on 72 goals and 62 assists over his career.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

Donovan Sebrango scores a goal-of-the-year candidate for the Belleville Senators.

ECHL

Western Hockey League

WHL Top 10 Plays of the Week

Ontario Hockey League

OHL Saves of the Week

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top Plays - October 21-27, 2024

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

Training Camp Takeover: Rochester 31 Goals

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

Following a successful inaugural season, Pro Volleyball Federation is counting the days until season two with the announcement of the 2025 regular season schedule. The league will see 112 matches played overall this season - an increase of more than 33 percent from the inaugural campaign. Each team will have 28 matches on the schedule - 14 home and 14 on the road - facing each league squad four times as eight teams will play in 2025. The second year of pro volleyball in the United States will begin with seven matches the weekend of January 9-12. The league-wide opener will be showcased on Thursday, January 9 as San Diego travels to Orlando. Highlights during the weekend include Atlanta at Omaha on Friday in a meeting between the two teams with the best records in 2024. On Saturday, the newest PVF team - Indy Ignite - opens its inaugural campaign by hosting the Valkyries. "Seeing the final schedule just gets you even more excited for the upcoming season," touted Pro Volleyball Federation CEO Jen Spicher. "One of our focuses was placing more matches on weekends and the league was able to accomplish that so our fans are able to witness some of the best volleyball players in the world in person. We hope to see even more fans supporting these amazing athletes at all our arenas in 2025."

The Pro Volleyball Federation sits down with Columbus Fury outside hitter Megan Courtney Lush. The former Penn State player discusses balancing motherhood and professional sports as she prepares for her second season with the Columbus Fury.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Montreal's Tobe Decraene had one of the most electrifying rookie seasons in league history!

