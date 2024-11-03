Chicago Sky Name Tyler Marsh as Head Coach

November 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

CHICAGO, IL - The Chicago Sky have named Tyler Marsh as the franchise's head coach, the team announced today.

"We promised our fans that we would be very intentional with our next coaching hire, with the goal of being a playoff and championship contender every year," Nadia Rawlinson, Chicago Sky Co-Owner and Operating Chairman said. "Coach Marsh brings a wealth of successful coaching experience and accountable leadership to our young team, and we look forward to a new era of Chicago Sky basketball with Coach Marsh at the helm."

"Today we are excited to welcome Tyler Marsh as the new head coach of the Chicago Sky," General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said. "Tyler's relentless work ethic, deep understanding of the game, and his ability to connect with players on a personal level set him apart. His commitment to developing each player's unique strengths, along with his basketball acumen and calm, composed leadership style, make him an outstanding fit for our team. Tyler is known for his integrity, humility, and focus on building a culture rooted in trust and accountability. We are confident that he will lead the Sky to new heights and inspire our players and fans alike."

"I'm so grateful to be the next head coach of the Chicago Sky," Marsh said. "Thank you to Jeff Pagliocca, Michael Alter and all of Sky ownership for their belief in me to be the next leader of this franchise. I'm looking forward to building relationships with our players and throughout our entire organization as we work towards establishing a championship culture on and off the court. Thank you to Mark Davis, Nikki Fargas and Matt Delsen for the opportunity to be part of one of the greatest sports organizations in the world. Thank you to Coach Hammon, our staff and all of the Aces' players for allowing me to make history with you as we brought the city of Las Vegas back-to-back championships. I love you all and wouldn't be in this position without you."

Marsh joins the Sky with a plethora of coaching experience as the franchise's ninth head coach in history. He spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach and head of player development with the Las Vegas Aces, helping lead the team to back-to-back WNBA Championships in 2022 and 2023 and a Commissioner's Cup Championship win in 2022. In the three years on the Aces coaching staff under Head Coach Becky Hammon, Marsh helped coach the Aces to three straight playoff berths from 2022-24.

Prior to his time with the Aces, Marsh held a similar role as an assistant coach on the NBA side with the Indiana Pacers from 2020-22 under head coaches Rick Carlisle and Nate Bjorkgren. Before Indiana, Marsh won an NBA Championship under Head Coach Nick Nurse in 2019 as the Toronto Raptors' assistant video coordinator/player development coach.

Before the NBA, Marsh also coached in the NBA D League - now the G League - with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants from 2016-17, Bakersfield Jam from 2014-15 (currently the Motor City Cruise), Iowa Energy from 2013-14 (currently the Iowa Wolves) and the Rio Grande Valley Vipers from 2012-13.

The Miami, Florida native also played collegiately at Alabama Birmingham from 2006-08 and Birmingham-Southern from 2008-10.

Marsh is no stranger to coaching, as his father, Donnie Marsh, has been coaching basketball for decades. He is currently an assistant coach for the men's basketball team at Detroit-Mercy. Marsh also coached under his father as an assistant coach for the Alabama A&M men's basketball team during the 2017-18 season.

Marsh is married to his wife, Kiara, and they have a son together named Jaxxon.

