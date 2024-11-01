Indiana Fever Hire Stephanie White as Head Coach

November 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever announced on Friday the team has named Stephanie White as Head Coach. White, a West Lebanon, Indiana native and Purdue alumna, returns to the franchise where she spent six seasons (as head coach in 2015-16, and as an assistant coach from 2011-14) on the sidelines.

"As we enter this new era of Fever basketball, I am thrilled to welcome Stephanie back to the franchise," said Fever President of Basketball Operations Kelly Krauskopf. "Stephanie is a part of the fabric of this franchise, both as a former player and as a member of our championship coaching staff, so I'm quite familiar with her elite basketball IQ and leadership style. I am confident there is no one who better understands our culture or is more equipped to lead our group of players to the next level."

"I am incredibly proud and honored to return home to Indiana and lead the Fever during such a pivotal moment in this franchise's history, as well as during during such an important time throughout women's athletics," said White. "This franchise has and always will be committed to winning and I look forward to working every day to help deliver another WNBA title to the greatest basketball fans in the world."

White spent the past two seasons as head coach of the Connecticut Sun, where she guided the team to consecutive WNBA Semifinals appearances and posted a record of 55-25 during that span. During the 2023 season, she was named WNBA Coach of the Year and the Associated Press Coach of the Year, as well as being named a head coach in the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game.

White will enter 2025 with a combined 17 seasons of experience as a player and coach in the WNBA. Prior to Connecticut, she spent two seasons as the head coach of the Indiana Fever, compiling a 37-31 overall record and a 6-6 playoff record, including a trip to the 2015 WNBA Finals and a 2016 postseason berth. Prior to becoming a head coach for the Fever, White spent four seasons as an assistant coach (2011-14), most notably helping lead Indiana to its first WNBA Championship in 2012.

White has also been head coach at Vanderbilt (2016-21), an assistant coach for the Chicago Sky (2007-10), and an assistant coach at the collegiate level at Toledo (2005-07), Kansas State (2004-05) and Ball State (2003-04).

As a player, White played five seasons in the WNBA, spending a bulk of her career with the Fever, which acquired her ahead of the franchise's inaugural season in 2000. She currently sits in the top 20 in franchise history in games played (112), assists (225), steals (115) and three-point field goals made (92).

White also had a standout collegiate career, playing four seasons for Purdue from 1995-99. During her senior campaign, she led the Boilermakers to the 1999 NCAA National Championship, while also picking up Big Ten Conference Player of the Year and Wade Trophy honors. At Purdue, White amassed 2,182 career points and was inducted into the Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006.

At Seeger High School as a player, White was named USA Today National Player of the Year, WBCA High School All-American, and MVP of the WBCA All-American game. She was a three-time AP all-state selection, set the IHSAA girls basketball scoring record at 2,869 career points, including a single-game high of 66 points.

