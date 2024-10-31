Pro Volleyball Federation Announces 2025 Schedule

Following a successful inaugural season, Pro Volleyball Federation is counting the days until season two with the announcement of the 2025 regular season schedule.

The league will see 112 matches played overall this season - an increase of more than 33 percent from the inaugural campaign. Each team will have 28 matches on the schedule - 14 home and 14 on the road - facing each league squad four times as eight teams will play in 2025.

The second year of pro volleyball in the United States will begin with seven matches the weekend of January 9-12. The league-wide opener will be showcased on Thursday, January 9 as San Diego travels to Orlando. Highlights during the weekend include Atlanta at Omaha on Friday in a meeting between the two teams with the best records in 2024. On Saturday, the newest PVF team - Indy Ignite - opens its inaugural campaign by hosting the Valkyries.

"Seeing the final schedule just gets you even more excited for the upcoming season," touted Pro Volleyball Federation CEO Jen Spicher. "One of our focuses was placing more matches on weekends and the league was able to accomplish that so our fans are able to witness some of the best volleyball players in the world in person. We hope to see even more fans supporting these amazing athletes at all our arenas in 2025."

For the upcoming season, just eight percent of matches will be played on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, a major improvement after that number being at 30 percent a year ago. Pro Volleyball Federation will have more than 50 matches on Saturday and Sunday alone.

Match times will be set in the future by each team, with broadcast schedules also to come at a later date. After the regular season, the top four squads will compete for the Pro Volleyball Federation Championship on Friday, May 9 and Sunday, May 11 at a location to be announced.

