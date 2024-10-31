San Diego Mojo Announces 2025 Schedule
October 31, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)
San Diego Mojo News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo, San Diego's major league women's volleyball team, today announced their 2025 regular season schedule, powered by lululemon. The Mojo will open the second season of play in the Pro Volleyball Federation on the road versus the Orlando Valkyries on PVF's opening night on Thursday, Jan. 9. The Mojo will begin the home slate at Viejas Arena on the campus of San Diego State University on Thursday, Jan. 16 against Orlando.
The Mojo's regular season schedule features 24 contests, with the squad hosting 14 home matches at Viejas Arena. The home slate is comprised of four Saturday games, two Friday games, one Sunday game, five Thursday games, and one game each on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Each PVF team plays the other seven teams four times during the regular season - twice and home and twice on the road.
Becoming a Mojo Season Member is the best way to get in on all the action at Viejas Arena. Fans who secure their season membership by November 18 will be able to take advantage of a special two-game bonus offer, receiving the 14-game Season Membership for the price of 12 games.
The team will announce its 2025 promotional schedule, single-game ticket information and game times at a later date. DAY DATE OPPONENT
Thurs. Jan. 9 at Orlando
Sat. Jan. 11 at Columbus
Thurs. Jan. 16 Orlando
Sun. Jan. 19 at Omaha
Fri. Jan. 24 Indy
Thurs. Jan. 30 Atlanta
Sun. Feb. 2 at Grand Rapids
Fri. Feb. 7 Vegas
Thurs. Feb. 13 at Indy
Sun. Feb. 16 at Omaha
Thurs. Feb. 20 Omaha
Thurs. Feb. 27 Grand Rapids
Sat. Mar. 1 Columbus
Wed. Mar. 5 at Grand Rapids
Sun. Mar. 9 Grand Rapids
Thurs. Mar. 13 at Orlando
Sat. Mar. 15 at Atlanta
Wed. Mar. 19 Orlando
Fri. Mar. 28 at Atlanta
Sun. Mar. 30 at Vegas
Tues. Apr. 8 Atlanta
Sat. Apr. 12 Omaha
Wed. Apr. 16 at Columbus
Sat. Apr. 19 Vegas
Fri. Apr. 25 at Vegas
Sun. Apr. 27 at Indy
Thurs. May 1 Columbus
Sat. May 3 Indy
All games are subject to change.
