San Diego Mojo Announces 2025 Schedule

October 31, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo, San Diego's major league women's volleyball team, today announced their 2025 regular season schedule, powered by lululemon. The Mojo will open the second season of play in the Pro Volleyball Federation on the road versus the Orlando Valkyries on PVF's opening night on Thursday, Jan. 9. The Mojo will begin the home slate at Viejas Arena on the campus of San Diego State University on Thursday, Jan. 16 against Orlando.

The Mojo's regular season schedule features 24 contests, with the squad hosting 14 home matches at Viejas Arena. The home slate is comprised of four Saturday games, two Friday games, one Sunday game, five Thursday games, and one game each on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Each PVF team plays the other seven teams four times during the regular season - twice and home and twice on the road.

Becoming a Mojo Season Member is the best way to get in on all the action at Viejas Arena. Fans who secure their season membership by November 18 will be able to take advantage of a special two-game bonus offer, receiving the 14-game Season Membership for the price of 12 games.

Fans can secure their Mojo Season Membership HERE. For more information contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

The team will announce its 2025 promotional schedule, single-game ticket information and game times at a later date. DAY DATE OPPONENT

Thurs. Jan. 9 at Orlando

Sat. Jan. 11 at Columbus

Thurs. Jan. 16 Orlando

Sun. Jan. 19 at Omaha

Fri. Jan. 24 Indy

Thurs. Jan. 30 Atlanta

Sun. Feb. 2 at Grand Rapids

Fri. Feb. 7 Vegas

Thurs. Feb. 13 at Indy

Sun. Feb. 16 at Omaha

Thurs. Feb. 20 Omaha

Thurs. Feb. 27 Grand Rapids

Sat. Mar. 1 Columbus

Wed. Mar. 5 at Grand Rapids

Sun. Mar. 9 Grand Rapids

Thurs. Mar. 13 at Orlando

Sat. Mar. 15 at Atlanta

Wed. Mar. 19 Orlando

Fri. Mar. 28 at Atlanta

Sun. Mar. 30 at Vegas

Tues. Apr. 8 Atlanta

Sat. Apr. 12 Omaha

Wed. Apr. 16 at Columbus

Sat. Apr. 19 Vegas

Fri. Apr. 25 at Vegas

Sun. Apr. 27 at Indy

Thurs. May 1 Columbus

Sat. May 3 Indy

All games are subject to change.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from October 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.