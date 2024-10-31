Rise Reveal 2025 Schedule

October 31, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise on Thursday released their schedule for the upcoming 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation season.

The franchise's second season under head coach and VP of volleyball operations Cathy George begins on Friday, Jan. 10, at the Vegas Thrill. Two days later, the Rise will host the reigning PVF champions, the Omaha Supernovas, inside Van Andel Arena for their home opener, marking a much-anticipated rematch of the inaugural 2024 championship.

The 2025 schedule features an expanded 28-match regular season following the addition of an eighth team into the League, the Indy Ignite. The double home and away round-robin format during the regular season remains the same. Each team will play every other team four times throughout the campaign, serving as host for two matches.

The Rise will open the season with four out of their first five matches on the road, followed by four out of their next six matches at home. They'll play a season-high four consecutive matches at Van Andel Arena from March 13-28 against Atlanta, Indy, Columbus, and Vegas.

The only team the Rise will face in two straight matches is the San Diego Mojo, with a home-and-away series scheduled for March 5 and March 9.

After a three-match road trip in the middle of April at Orlando, Indy, and Omaha, Grand Rapids will wrap up the regular season with three out of its final four matches at home. That includes a home/season finale against the Supernovas for a second straight year.

Pro Volleyball Federation will hold a four-team postseason championship at the end of the regular season, with the top four teams competing in the Pro Volleyball Federation Championship. The event will consist of two semifinal matches and one championship match.

2025 Home Schedule Highlights:

Seven weekend matches (Friday, Saturday, or Sunday) out of 14 home matches;

Home opener and finale against defending PVF champion Omaha (Jan. 12, May 2);

Five Thursday matches;

Five matches in March, including four in a row from March 13-28;

No back-to-back matches;

Two Saturday matinee matches against the Indy Ignite at noon (March 15, Apr. 19);

Eight of the final 13 matches at home;

Van Andel Arena doubleheader on March 15, with the Rise hosting Indy at noon and the Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA G League playing the Rip City Remix at 7 p.m.;

DP Fox Sports & Entertainment franchises (Rise and the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins) will play five home contests in five days at Van Andel Arena from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, with the Griffins hitting the ice on Jan. 29, Jan. 31, and Feb. 1, and the Rise taking to the court on Jan. 30 and Feb. 2.

Fans can purchase full-season, half-season, or group ticket packages by calling (616) 575-6500 or. Single-match tickets will be available to the public on Dec. 4 through grrise.com.

RISE 2025 SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

Season Opener: Fri., Jan. 10 at Vegas Thrill

Home Opener: Sun., Jan. 12 vs. Omaha Supernovas

Season/Home Finale: Fri., May 2 vs. Omaha Supernovas

By Day (Home)

Thursday - 5, Saturday - 3, Friday - 2, Sunday - 2, Wednesday 2

By Day (Road)

Sunday - 5, Thursday - 4, Saturday - 3, Friday - 2

By Month (Home)

January - 2, February - 3, March - 5, April - 3, May - 1

By Month (Road)

January - 4, February - 3, March - 3, April - 4

Longest Homestand

4 matches: March 13-28

Longest Road Trip

3 matches, twice: Jan. 16-26, Apr. 10-17

GRAND RAPIDS RISE 2025 SCHEDULE

Fri., Jan. 10 at Vegas

Sun., Jan. 12 OMAHA 4 p.m.

Thu., Jan. 16 at Indy

Sun., Jan. 19 at Atlanta

Sun., Jan. 26 at Columbus

Thu., Jan. 30 ORLANDO 7 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 2 SAN DIEGO 4 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 7 at Columbus

Thu., Feb. 13 ATLANTA 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 15 at Orlando

Thu., Feb. 20 COLUMBUS 7 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 27 at San Diego

Sun., March 2 at Vegas

Wed., March 5 SAN DIEGO 7 p.m.

Sun., March 9 at San Diego

Thu., March 13 ATLANTA 7 p.m.

Sat., March 15 INDY Noon

Thu., March 20 VEGAS 7 p.m.

Fri., March 28 COLUMBUS 7 p.m.

Sun., March 30 at Omaha

Sat., Apr. 5 VEGAS 7 p.m.

Thu., Apr. 10 at Orlando

Sat., Apr. 12 at Indy

Thu., Apr. 17 at Omaha

Sat., Apr. 19 INDY Noon

Sat., Apr. 26 at Atlanta

Wed., Apr. 30 ORLANDO 7 p.m.

Fri., May 2 OMAHA 7 p.m.

All Times Eastern

Dates, Times, and Opponents Subject to Change

Away Match Times and Broadcast Information TBD

