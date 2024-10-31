Defending Champion Omaha Supernovas Announce 2025 Schedule, Home Opener Set for January 10 at CHI Health Center

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas are excited to unveil its full 28-match schedule for the upcoming 2025 season, setting the stage for another thrilling campaign as Omaha builds off its inaugural championship win and having the distinction of being No. 1 in the world in professional volleyball average attendance.

The Supernovas open their season in a battle of league juggernauts, taking on the Atlanta Vibe on Friday, January 10 at the CHI Health Center. That evening will also be Banner Night in celebration of Omaha's historic first Professional Volleyball Championship, captured in thrilling fashion on May 18 with a sweep of the Grand Rapids Rise.

"The energy and passion that Omaha brought in our first season was nothing short of extraordinary, and being crowned the inaugural Pro Volleyball Champions made it all the more special," Supernovas Owner Danny White said. "Being No. 1 in the world in pro volleyball attendance speaks volumes about NovasNation and their love for the sport while showcasing our commitment in sustaining as a championship franchise. As we gear up for season two, we're building on that momentum with even more excitement, energy, and opportunity. This season isn't just about defending our title-it's about continuing to set the standard for professional volleyball."

A key focus in building the 2025 schedule was prioritizing weekend matches to allow fans better opportunities to see the Supernovas in action. The Supernovas will play all but one match between Thursday and Sunday, with a single Wednesday road contest against the Columbus Fury in early March.

Of the 14 home matches, eight will take place on the weekend, featuring three Saturday showdowns and five Sunday matchups. Additionally, four matches are scheduled for Fridays, while two will take place on Thursdays. All starting times are central and are subject to change.

"Our 2025 schedule reflects our ongoing commitment to putting fans first," Supernovas Partner Kirk Thompson said. "We've strategically placed more matches on weekends, ensuring greater opportunities for NovasNation to show up in full force and create that unmatched home-court atmosphere that pushed our team to claim the inaugural championship. We're also enhancing elements of our in-venue experience to make sure the passion, entertainment, and connection that define a Supernovas matchday continue to grow. From first timers to a returning season ticket member, this season will deliver the kind of moments that make every match unforgettable."

Following the Supernovas home opener against the Vibe, Omaha hits the road for a rematch of the 2024 PVF Championship on Jan. 12 against the Grand Rapids Rise in Michigan. After a quick trip to face the Vegas Thrill on Jan. 17, Omaha returns home for a Sunday showdown against the San Diego Mojo on Jan. 19, who the Supernovas beat in the Champiosnhp Semifinal last season in the franchise's first-ever reverse sweep. January ends with a road and home exchange with the Fury on Jan. 24 and Jan. 31.

Omaha opens February with the first of two three-match road trips, featuring stops against the Orlando Valkyries, League's newest franchise, the Indy Ignite, and Atlanta. The Supernovas return home for another Sunday battle against the Mojo on Feb. 16 before heading out to San Diego looking for their first win in Viajas Arena on Feb. 20. The month ends with the Valkyries coming to CHI on Feb. 27 as Orlando looks to earn its first win over the Supernovas, finishing 0-4 against Omaha in 2024.

Former Supernova Sydney Hilley visits Omaha as a member of the Indy Ignite for the first time on March 2. Afterwards, the Supernovas embark on another three-game road trip against Columbus, Indy and Orlando before returning for a four-match home stand. Omaha ends March with a string of matches which starts with the Ignite again on March 22. A trio of reunions follow, as former Supernovas' Kendall White and Allison Mayfield return with Vegas on March 28, and Paige Briggs-Romine of Grand Rapids come to town on March 30.

The Supernovas wrap up its extended home stay with Orlando on April 5. A five-day break allows Omaha to rest before heading out to the west coast for a pair of matches against San Diego and Vegas. The home schedule ends with four consecutive matches at CHI starting with Grand Rapids on April 17, Atlanta on April 19 and Columbus on April 25. The Supernovas home schedule comes to an end on Sunday, April 27 against the Thrill.

Omaha finishes the regular season on the road with the Rise on May 2 and a showdown with the Vibe on May 4.

After the regular season, the top four squads will compete for the Pro Volleyball Federation Championship on Friday, May 9 and Sunday, May 11 at a location to be announced.

The Supernovas reloaded its roster in the offseason to defend their title, bringing back 2024 team captain and All-PVF First Team member Brooke Nuneviller, superstar setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson and homegrown rookie Sophie Davis.

Omaha also signed a trio of former Nebraska Volleyball middle blockers, which include Kaitlyn Hord, and NCAA National Champions Briana Holman and Kayla Caffey. Plus, former Creighton libero Allison Whitten signed with the franchise.

In one of the more massive signings of the free agent period, 2024 PVF Rookie of the Year Reagan Cooper comes over from Columbus to join the Supernovas. Also signing is Serbian attacker Jovana Mirosavlijević and former Kansas opposite, Kelsie Payne, who has played in some of the top leagues in the world the last few years including Italy and South Korea. Big Ten Setter of the Year Mac Podraza teams up with Valentín-Anderson as the squad's two setters while libero Camila Gómez switched sides to Omaha from Grand Rapids.

The Supernovas will look to add more to their roster through the PVF Draft, which is set to take place on November 25. Omaha has six picks in the draft, including three in the first 15 selections.

With another star-loaded roster and more opportunities to see the Supernovas, fans can buy the world's hottest ticket in professional volleyball.

