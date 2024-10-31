Pro Volleyball Federation Announces 2025 Schedule

October 31, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Pro Volleyball Federation today revealed its 2025 season schedule, beginning on Thursday, January 9, as the Valkyries host the San Diego Mojo at 7:00 p.m. With now eight teams in the league, a total of 112 matches will be played this season. Each team will play 28 matches and face each league squad four times. Broadcast information for all matches will be released at a later date.

Orlando's schedule will consist of 14 home matches and 14 road matches, with all home dates being held at the Addition Finance Arena on the University of Central Florida's campus. Thursday home matches will be College and Alumni Night. These matches will include discounts for all college students and alumni with school email addresses, with special emphasis on UCF students and alumni. Additionally, Sunday home matches will be "Sunday Fundays" and include discounts for families and children. More information on the Valkyries' home matches and themes will be announced soon.

Season ticket holders can take advantage of an exclusive pre-sale for the home opener now through November 1. Tickets for the team's home opener go on sale for the general public on November 1 at 1:00 p.m. To secure tickets to the Valkyries' home opening match, contact the team's sales department at Tickets@OrlandoValkyries.com or click on OrlandoValkyries.com.

"Season two of women's professional volleyball in Orlando is right around the corner and we are set to begin play in January," said George Manias, President and CEO of the Valkyries. "We encourage fans to get their home opener tickets now and support the team as we embark on our quest for a championship in 2025. We also suggest that our fans keep an eye out for special holiday deals and discounts. Contact our ticketing team for information so you can be part of all the action all season long!"

"The players and coaches are getting ready to put on a show this season for our fans," said Amy Pauly, Head Coach of the Valkyries. "We are excited about the team we built in the offseason, and as training camp and our collegiate draft approaches, we feel we will have all the right pieces in place to make a run for a championship. We start off at home on January 9 and would greatly appreciate the support and a huge crowd to set the tone for the season. We all cannot wait to see you then!"

Orlando Valkyries 2025 Schedule

Thursday, January 9, 2025 7pm vs San Diego

Saturday, January 11, 2025 7pm at Indy

Thursday, January 16, 2025 7pm at San Diego

Sunday, January 19, 2025 3pm at Vegas

Sunday, January 26, 2025 3pm vs Vegas

Thursday, January 30, 2025 7pm at Grand Rapids

Sunday, February 2, 2025 3pm vs Omaha

Thursday, February 6, 2025 7pm at Atlanta

Saturday, February 8, 2025 7pm vs Indy

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 TBD at Columbus

Saturday, February 15, 2025 7pm vs Grand Rapids

Thursday, February 20, 2025 7pm vs Vegas

Thursday, February 27, 2025 7pm at Omaha

Saturday, March 1, 2025 7pm vs Atlanta

Sunday, March 9, 2025 3pm vs Columbus

Thursday, March 13, 2025 7pm vs San Diego

Saturday, March 15, 2025 7pm vs Omaha

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 TBD at San Diego

Friday, March 21, 2025 TBD at Atlanta

Sunday, March 30, 2025 3pm vs Indy

Saturday, April 5, 2025 7pm at Omaha

Thursday, April 10, 2025 7pm vs Grand Rapids

Saturday, April 12, 2025 7pm vs Atlanta

Friday, April 18, 2025 TBD at Columbus

Friday, April 25, 2025 TBD at Indy

Sunday, April 27, 2025 3pm vs Columbus

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 TBD at Grand Rapids

Friday, May 2, 2025 TBD at Vegas

Home games listed in blue. Game times subject to change.

Season tickets memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now. For more information on how to get tickets for next season, contact the Orlando Valkyries sales department at (321)-244-4600 Ext. 113, via email at Tickets@OrlandoValkyries.com or click on OrlandoValkyries.com.

