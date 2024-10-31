Pro Volleyball Federation Announces 2025 Schedule
October 31, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)
Orlando Valkyries News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Pro Volleyball Federation today revealed its 2025 season schedule, beginning on Thursday, January 9, as the Valkyries host the San Diego Mojo at 7:00 p.m. With now eight teams in the league, a total of 112 matches will be played this season. Each team will play 28 matches and face each league squad four times. Broadcast information for all matches will be released at a later date.
Orlando's schedule will consist of 14 home matches and 14 road matches, with all home dates being held at the Addition Finance Arena on the University of Central Florida's campus. Thursday home matches will be College and Alumni Night. These matches will include discounts for all college students and alumni with school email addresses, with special emphasis on UCF students and alumni. Additionally, Sunday home matches will be "Sunday Fundays" and include discounts for families and children. More information on the Valkyries' home matches and themes will be announced soon.
Season ticket holders can take advantage of an exclusive pre-sale for the home opener now through November 1. Tickets for the team's home opener go on sale for the general public on November 1 at 1:00 p.m. To secure tickets to the Valkyries' home opening match, contact the team's sales department at Tickets@OrlandoValkyries.com or click on OrlandoValkyries.com.
"Season two of women's professional volleyball in Orlando is right around the corner and we are set to begin play in January," said George Manias, President and CEO of the Valkyries. "We encourage fans to get their home opener tickets now and support the team as we embark on our quest for a championship in 2025. We also suggest that our fans keep an eye out for special holiday deals and discounts. Contact our ticketing team for information so you can be part of all the action all season long!"
"The players and coaches are getting ready to put on a show this season for our fans," said Amy Pauly, Head Coach of the Valkyries. "We are excited about the team we built in the offseason, and as training camp and our collegiate draft approaches, we feel we will have all the right pieces in place to make a run for a championship. We start off at home on January 9 and would greatly appreciate the support and a huge crowd to set the tone for the season. We all cannot wait to see you then!"
Orlando Valkyries 2025 Schedule
Thursday, January 9, 2025 7pm vs San Diego
Saturday, January 11, 2025 7pm at Indy
Thursday, January 16, 2025 7pm at San Diego
Sunday, January 19, 2025 3pm at Vegas
Sunday, January 26, 2025 3pm vs Vegas
Thursday, January 30, 2025 7pm at Grand Rapids
Sunday, February 2, 2025 3pm vs Omaha
Thursday, February 6, 2025 7pm at Atlanta
Saturday, February 8, 2025 7pm vs Indy
Wednesday, February 12, 2025 TBD at Columbus
Saturday, February 15, 2025 7pm vs Grand Rapids
Thursday, February 20, 2025 7pm vs Vegas
Thursday, February 27, 2025 7pm at Omaha
Saturday, March 1, 2025 7pm vs Atlanta
Sunday, March 9, 2025 3pm vs Columbus
Thursday, March 13, 2025 7pm vs San Diego
Saturday, March 15, 2025 7pm vs Omaha
Wednesday, March 19, 2025 TBD at San Diego
Friday, March 21, 2025 TBD at Atlanta
Sunday, March 30, 2025 3pm vs Indy
Saturday, April 5, 2025 7pm at Omaha
Thursday, April 10, 2025 7pm vs Grand Rapids
Saturday, April 12, 2025 7pm vs Atlanta
Friday, April 18, 2025 TBD at Columbus
Friday, April 25, 2025 TBD at Indy
Sunday, April 27, 2025 3pm vs Columbus
Wednesday, April 30, 2025 TBD at Grand Rapids
Friday, May 2, 2025 TBD at Vegas
Home games listed in blue. Game times subject to change.
Season tickets memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now. For more information on how to get tickets for next season, contact the Orlando Valkyries sales department at (321)-244-4600 Ext. 113, via email at Tickets@OrlandoValkyries.com or click on OrlandoValkyries.com.
