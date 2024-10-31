Atlanta Vibe Pro Volleyball Announces 2025 Season Schedule

October 31, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Pro Volleyball Federation announced today the 2025 regular season schedule. The Atlanta Vibe will tip off their season at home versus the Columbus Fury on January 16th at Gas South Arena.

In the PVF's second season, each team will play a total of 28 matches - 14 home and 14 away. During the league's inaugural season, the Atlanta Vibe emerged as the regular season champions, setting high expectations for the year ahead.

The Vibe will open the season on the road, taking on the 2024 PVF Champions, Omaha Supernovas, on January 10th, followed by a match against the Las Vegas Aces on January 12th.

Key home matches include two games against the 2024 champions, Omaha Supernovas, on February 8th and May 4th, and back-to-back home matches against the new Indianapolis Ignite on February 16th and March 9th.

Starting our season with such strong competition will be a great test for us, said Atlanta Vibe head coach Kayla Banwarth. We've got a talented and determined group this year, and we're looking forward to showing our fans how hard we're working to build on last season's success.

