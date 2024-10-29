Sea Bears' President Jason Smith Wins CEBL Executive of the Year

October 29, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







WINNIPEG -The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) has announced that Jason Smith, President of the Winnipeg Sea Bears, has been named the 2024 CEBL Executive of the Year.

Smith also won the award in 2023 and becomes the second CEBL executive to earn the distinction in back-to-back years (Dylan Kular, Vancouver Bandits - 2021, 2022).

Under Jason Smith's tutelage, the Winnipeg Sea Bears have set the standard for attendance in the CEBL since the team's inaugural season in 2023. They set a single-season league attendance record by welcoming 86,275 fans at Canada Life Centre this summer, shattering their own league record of 65,609 set in 2023.

The Sea Bears have also hosted four of the top five attended single games in CEBL history, including the league's playoff record of 10,580 fans on August 4, 2023 against the Edmonton Stingers in the Play-In round. Their franchise record of 11,051 fans on July 23, 2024 against the Calgary Surge is the CEBL's second-highest attended game of any sort in league history.

"I am truly honored to receive this award. Once again, our fans showed up all season long, bringing incredible energy and community to every game. We are deeply grateful for their unwavering support, and we can't wait to carry this momentum into 2025!" said Smith.

Smith also led the charge on the team securing hosting rights for 2025 Championship Weekend which will bring the CEBL's marquee event and Canada's largest annual basketball celebration to Winnipeg next summer.

"We are so excited to bring Canada's largest basketball festival to Winnipeg next summer. This gives us a chance to celebrate Sea Bears Nation and the incredible basketball community in this city and province."

In just two years time, the Sea Bears have entrenched themselves in the Winnipeg community and have made a significant impact. Highlights from 2024 include the club hosting 15 free youth basketball camps, some open to the public and others specifically delivered to children in underserved areas of the city. They also completed two court refurbishments with community partner Buckets & Borders in areas of need in the city.

The CEBL has now revealed three of its four annual Business Award winners this year, with the Vancouver Bandits capturing the Digital Excellence Award and Community Champion honours last week. The league's 2024 Franchise of the Year recipient will be announced tomorrow (October 30).

