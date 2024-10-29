Jason Smith Named 2024 CEBL Executive of the Year

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday that Jason Smith, President of the Winnipeg Sea Bears, has been named the 2024 CEBL Executive of the Year. Smith also won the award in 2023 and becomes the second CEBL executive to earn the distinction in back-to-back years (Dylan Kular, Vancouver Bandits - 2021, 2022).

The CEBL has now revealed three of its four annual Business Award winners this year, with the Vancouver Bandits capturing the Digital Excellence Award and Community Champion honours last week. The league's 2024 Franchise of the Year recipient will be announced tomorrow (October 30).

EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR

Awarded to a team executive who best lives the values of the CEBL by leading with integrity and good governance, fosters a positive organizational culture, leads a franchise that has demonstrated success on the basketball court, in the community and with the overall performance and development of their club's business during the past year, demonstrates a long-term vision to grow their franchise in its market, and contributes to the success of the league beyond their own club while being an inspiration and valued colleague to peers around the CEBL.

2024 Winner: Jason Smith, President, Winnipeg Sea Bears

Under Jason Smith's tutelage, the Winnipeg Sea Bears have set the standard for attendance in the CEBL since the team's inaugural season in 2023. They set a single-season league attendance record by welcoming 86,275 fans at Canada Life Centre this summer (10 regular season games), shattering their own league record of 65,609 set in 2023 (11 games: 10 regular season, 1 playoff).

The Sea Bears have also hosted four of the top five attended single games in CEBL history, including the league's playoff record of 10,580 fans on August 4, 2023 against the Edmonton Stingers in the Play-In round. Their franchise record of 11,051 fans on July 23, 2024 against the Calgary Surge is the CEBL's second-highest attended game of any sort in league history.

Smith also led the charge on the team securing hosting rights for 2025 Championship Weekend which will bring the CEBL's marquee event and Canada's largest annual basketball celebration to Winnipeg next summer.

In just two years time, the Sea Bears have entrenched themselves in the Winnipeg community and have made a significant impact. Highlights from 2024 include the club hosting 15 free youth basketball camps, some open to the public and others specifically delivered to children in underserved areas of the city. They also completed two court refurbishments with community partner Buckets & Borders in areas of need in the city. In addition, the club hosted an Indigenous People's Day Basketball Celebration camp where youth were invited to play on the Sea Bears court at Canada Life Centre with Indigenous coaches who helped teach skills to kids who may not have had the opportunity otherwise.

Award winners were voted on by different variations of groups comprised of league and team executives, including but not limited to the CEBL's Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer, and all 10 team presidents.

