Pirates Kickoff 2025 Season Friday March 21

November 5, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA. - The Massachusetts Pirates will kickoff its seventh year on Friday, March 21st at the Tsongas Center in a home opener against the Jacksonville Sharks at 7:05 pm. The Indoor Football Leagues' Eastern Conference Champion will play eight regular season home games with a schedule that features three Friday night games, two Saturday evening contests, a Sunday matinee and a pair of Thursday night match ups. Three teams that made the IFL playoffs will highlight the home schedule.

The home opener on March 21st will be the first of two home games that month and both will be on Friday night. On the 28th, conference rival and playoff qualifier, the Quad City Steamwheelers will face the Pirates at 7:05 pm.

After a bye week Massachusetts will wrap up its longest home stand of the season against the newest team in the league, the Fishers Freight, Saturday, April 12th at 7:05 pm.

April continues with the Pirates' first road game of the season at Jacksonville on Saturday the 19th at 7:05 pm. The Pirates will then close out the month at home against the Green Bay Blizzard in a rematch of the Eastern Conference Championship in the only Sunday game of the season at 4:05 pm on the 27th.

After a second bye week, the Pirates will hit the road for a pair of Saturday West Coast games to start the month of May. On the 10th the Pirates will face the Tucson Sugar Skulls at 9:05 pm followed by a game with the Northern Arizona Wranglers on May 17th which will start at 8:05 eastern time.

Then, after a bye week, the Pirates will begin a nine-game march toward their seventh consecutive playoff appearance.

The only home game in May at the Tsongas Center will be on Thursday the 29th at 7:05 pm against Jacksonville. June begins with two road contests, both Saturday, at 8:05 pm. The first sees Massachusetts first trip to Fishers to face the Freight on the 7th and on June 14th, the Pirates will be in Des Moines vs. the Iowa Barnstormers.

The only home game in the month of June takes place on Saturday the 21st at 7:05 pm against the Tulsa Oilers. Massachusetts will wrap up the month on the road in Moline, IL against the Quad City Steamwheelers at 8:05 pm on Saturday the 28th.

The final month of the regular season will see the Pirates playing four times with two home games and twice more on the road. Massachusetts will host its second Thursday night game of the season on July 3rd at 7:05 against Iowa. That will be followed by a two-game road trip with the first stop in Tulsa to face the Oilers at 8:05 pm on Saturday the 12th. Six days later it will be on to Green Bay for a Friday night test against the Blizzard at 8:05.

The Pirates will come home for the season finale against a playoff team from a year ago, the Bay Area Panthers, on Friday, July 25th at 7:05 pm at the Tsongas Center.

The 2021 United Bowl Champions; Massachusetts Pirates are members of the Indoor Football League (IFL) and play their home games at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell. For 2025 ticket information for the Massachusetts Pirates please call (508)452-MASS (6277), email contact@masspiratesfootball.com or visit http://www.masspiratesfootball.com. Follow the Pirates on Facebook via Facebook.com/MAPirates, Instagram @mass.pirates, and X @mass_pirates.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from November 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.