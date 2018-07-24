Shane Conacher Returns to Adirondack

July 24, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that it has signed forward Shane Conacher to a standard player contract for the 2018-2019 season.

Conacher, 24, returns to the Thunder after spending last season shuffling between Adirondack and the American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch. While with the Thunder, the Burlington, Ont. native posted professional career highs in goals and assists as he led the team with 63 points (20-43-63) from 55 regular season games played, good for more than a point per game. He added an additional four points (3-1-4) in seven Kelly Cup Playoffs contests.

Prior to last season, the five-foot-eleven forward had seen time in the AHL and ECHL with the Toronto Marlies and Orlando Solar Bears, respectively. Conacher notched three points (2-1-3) in 10 games with the Marlies over the span of two seasons and finished the 2016-2017 season in Orlando, registering 16 points (3-13-16) in 32 games with the Solar Bears.

Conacher is an NCAA college hockey product, having played three seasons at Canisius College in Buffalo before turning pro. He accumulated 106 points (37-69-106) throughout his college career, while leading the Golden Griffins in scoring during his final season.

Shane is the younger brother of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Cory Conacher.

Season tickets for the 2018-2019 Adirondack Thunder season are on sale now. Visit ECHLThunder.com or call 518-480-3355 with any questions or for more information on ticket packages. For the latest Thunder news, be sure to follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ECHLThunder) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/ECHLThunder).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.