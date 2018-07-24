Marsh Returns for Next Season

July 24, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush announced today that rookie forward Adam Marsh has been signed for the upcoming season.

Marsh returns to the team after experiencing professional hockey for the first time last year at the end of the season following the completion of his major-junior career. The 6'1", 185-pound forward appeared in the final five games of the season with the Rush and earned his first professional point, an assist on March 31st against the Quad City Mallards in the final home game of the season.

"Coming back was an easy choice for me. I got a good opportunity from the coaches to showcase my skill, and I'm in a good spot to train at home in Chicago with Coach Ferrara," Marsh said about re-joining the Rush. "The offseason has been great, and because I'm training with Coach, it's allowed me to be in touch with everyone on the team, which feels great." Regarding his experience last year and what he can bring to the team this year, Marsh continued: "I wanted to feel out the pro game last season when I came to Rapid City, and get a feel for how next year would be. We weren't the best team, but finished strong, and I got to experience success in winning four of the last five games in nine nights, while also registering my first pro point. I'll bring speed and a quick shot to the team next year, and will also try to play rugged as well. I'm looking forward to putting it all together for next season."

"At the end of last season, I brought in a variety of players from college or major-junior to build for this upcoming season, some advanced scouting in a way. Marshy stood out as a hard working kid, and brought much-needed skill to our forward lines when I signed him at the end of the year," Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault said of bringing Marsh back to the fold. "When you look at his major-junior career, Adam was practically a point-per-game player in the QMJHL. He's been training with our Assistant Coach, Nello Ferrara, in Chicago all summer long to add muscle and condition himself. My gut tells me that Marshy will have a breakout season for us next year because of not only what we know he was capable of last year, but also because of how much better he'll be from all the hard work he's put in this offseason."

"Working with Adam this summer has been a real pleasure. It's been great to see his work ethic in full force as he prepares for his first full season as a professional," Rush Assistant Coach Nello Ferrara commented on helping Marsh train for the season. "Adam came to the Rush hungry to succeed, and has put in countless hours to ensure that he's properly conditioned, while adding size and strength as well. Marshy has a great skill, as was exhibited in the QMJHL, so we're looking for him to bring his great shot, and more grit up front to the team next season."

A native of Chicago, Illinois, Marsh played four seasons in the QMJHL with the Saint John Sea Dogs, Val-d'Or Foreurs, and Charlottetown Islanders, registering 135 points (66g-69ast) in 168 games. He was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2015 NHL Draft (7th Rd-#200).

For more information on season ticket packages for our 11th season of hockey in the Black Hills, call the Rush office at 716-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.