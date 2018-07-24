Kyle Rankin Back for 2018-19

July 24, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has agreed to terms with forward Kyle Rankin for the 2018-19 season.

"We're pleased to bring Kyle back for another season," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "Last year he was a player who accepted whatever role we gave him, and performed well for us in a variety of situations."

Rankin, 25, is coming off his second pro season and his first with Orlando, in which he totaled eight points (2g-6a) and 51 penalty minutes in 59 games while employed primarily in a checking forward role. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound forward also showcased his versatility during the month of February, when he was used as a defenseman due to a shortage of available players. Rankin's impact was felt off the ice as well, as he was named the team's 2017-18 recipient of the Rob Kenny Memorial Award for his efforts within the Central Florida community. In nine playoff contests, Rankin added two assists and two penalty minutes.

"With each and every aspect of the Solar Bears organization exuding complete professionalism, returning to Orlando was a no-brainer from my perspective," Rankin said. "Our facilities, fan support, and coaching staff are second to none, and there is no other place I want to develop as a person and as a hockey player. Having had a small taste of playoff success last season, I am eager to return to help take care of unfinished business."

In 133 career pro games with Orlando, Elmira and Brampton, Rankin has recorded 31 points (8g-23a) and 112 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the Kanata, Ontario native played college hockey for Princeton University, logging 31 points (10g-21a) and 44 penalty minutes in 117 games for the Tigers program. Rankin also played one season of junior hockey with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League, where he tallied 34 points (16g-18a) and 48 penalty minutes in 58 games.

2018-19 Offseason Headquarters:

Keep up with league deadlines and player signings throughout the summer with our 2018-19 Offseason Headquarters. Use this page to stay informed on all of the latest news regarding departing, returning and new players to join the Solar Bears for the upcoming season!

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.