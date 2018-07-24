Mavericks Sign Forwards Betzold, Panowyk

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks bolstered their forward corps with the signings of Greg Betzold and Mike Panowyk, announced Tuesday by head coach John-Scott Dickson.

Betzold, 23, is entering his third professional season and second with the Mavericks. Last year, the Cincinnati, Ohio native recorded 22 points (7g, 15a) with 34 penalty minutes in 50 games.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound forward posted season highs of three points on three assists and a plus-4 rating on March 18 against Quad City, one of four multi-point games on the year.

The left-hand shot previously skated for the Cincinnati Cyclones and Elmira Jackals of the ECHL during the 2016-17 season. Prior to turning pro, Betzold skated for the Peterborough Petes of the OHL, tallying career totals of 168 points (88g, 80a) in 244 games in the league.

"I'm excited to be coming back to a great city and the great fans of Kansas City," said Betzold. "I can't wait for the season to get started."

Panowyk, 22, joins the Mavericks for his first professional season. The 5-foot-10, 192-pound forward skated for the Colgate Raiders and registered 57 points (22g, 35a) in 152 games.

The Whitby, Ontario native played five games with the South Carolina Stingrays at the end of the 2017-18 season, going scoreless in his brief tenure with the club.

Panowyk was a co-captain for the Raiders for his senior season and did not miss a game throughout his collegiate career, finishing fifth in Colgate history with 152 games played. The left-hand shot received a pair of team awards to cap his senior season, including the Terry Slater Trophy for performance, leadership and dedication and the Rob Ries Award for inspiration and leadership.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining the Mavericks," said Panowyk. "It is a phenomenal organization with great fans, and I can't wait for this upcoming season."

