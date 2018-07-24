Steelheads Agree to Terms with Rookie Defenseman Brady Norrish

July 24, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





Boise, ID - Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced on Tuesday that the Idaho Steelheads have agreed to terms with rookie defenseman Brady Norrish on an ECHL contract for the 2018-19 season.

Norrish, 25, prepares for his first professional season after a four-year NCAA career at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). The Strongfield, Saskatchewan native is coming off an injury-shortened season at RIT, appearing in one game in his senior campaign in which he notched an assist. In 100 NCAA games across four seasons, Norrish totaled 11 goals, 55 points, and a plus-17 rating. "Brady is an impressive two-way defenseman," said Graham. "As a three-year captain at RIT, he brings leadership and a contagious work ethic on and off the ice."

The 5-foot-10 blue-liner earned significant honors in each of his first three seasons with RIT. In his freshman season in 2014-15, Norrish was named to the Atlantic Hockey Association's All-Rookie Team and Second All-[Brady Norrish; RIT Athletics]Conference Team while winning a conference title. Norrish won another conference title the next season while making the Third All-Conference Team. In 2016-17, despite playing in only 21 games due to injury, Norrish again was named to the Second All-Conference Team.

"He has the ability to join the rush and add a threat offensively while still being responsible on the defensive side of the puck," said Graham.

Norrish enjoyed his best offensive season in 2014-15 with 22 points, tied for third among all ACA defensemen. His .76 points per game in his injury-shortened junior season in 2016-17 was the second-best mark in the conference.

"I want to thank the Idaho Steelheads for this opportunity," said Norrish. "I've heard nothing but good things about the organization, and I can't wait to start the season."

Norrish played in 165 junior games with the Yorkton Terriers of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League prior to college, posting 22 goals and 79 points and winning championships in 2013 and 2014. The Terriers also won the 2014 RBC Cup.

Brady Norrish played in Yorkton and at RIT with his twin brother Chase. Chase Norrish, also a defenseman, appeared in 14 games with the Colorado Eagles last season.

The Steelheads have agreed to terms with two defensemen for next season, with Norrish joining Eric Sweetman on the off-season roster.

Season ticket packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now. To purchase your seats for Steelheads hockey, contact the Steelheads front office at 383-0080 or visit idahosteelheads.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.