Several Players Return to Icemen from AHL Camps

October 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today the following roster transactions:

Forward Christopher Brown has been assigned to the Icemen by Rochester (AHL) Brown is under an AHL contract with the Americans this season.

In addition, forwards Luke Bignell, Chris Grando, Dominick Mersch, Garrett Van Whye and defenseman Julian Kislin have been released from their tryouts with Rochester and have been returned to the Icemen.

Goaltender Matt Vernon has been released from his tryout with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers and has been returned to Jacksonville.

The following is an updated listing of the Icemen's training camp roster following today's transactions:

Goaltenders

30 - Matt Vernon

31 - Joe Murdaca

Defensemen

3 - Jack Van Boekel

4 - Sean Leonard (PTO)

5 - Brandon Fortunato

7 - Connor Russell

12 - Julian Kislin

14 - Chays Ruddy

15 - Jacob Panetta

18 - Garret Cockerill

28 - Ivan Chukarov

Forwards

8 - Michael Turner

9 - Bailey Conger (PTO)

10 - Christopher Brown

11 - Victor Hadfield

13 - Chris Grando

19 - Matheson Iacopelli

21 - Easton Brodzinski

23 - Justin Cmunt (TO)

25 - Dominick Mersch

26 - Nick Isaacson

29 - Craig Martin

39 - Steven Leonard

41 - Carson Mackinnon

45 - Logan Cockerill

51 - Garrett Van Whye

83 - Brendan Harris

*** PTO (Professional Tryout) TO (Tryout)

The Icemen will open their 2022 Training Camp presented by Campione Law on Sunday, October 8 at the Community First Igloo in the Publix Rink. All practices will take place at the Community First Igloo are open to the public. The Icemen open the season at home on October 21, 2023 against the Florida Everblades at 7:00 p.m.

