Heartlanders Announce Training Camp Roster

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, revealed the team's 2023 training camp roster, which consists of 25 players. The Heartlanders will practice for the first time on Oct. 8. The Home Opener is Friday, Oct. 20 at 6:35 p.m. against Rapid City. Rose Club Season Ticket Memberships, Group Tickets, Flex Tickets, Mini-Plans and Single-Game Tickets are available at iowaheartlanders.com/tickets and by calling 319-569-4625.

The Heartlanders have ten returning players signed to ECHL contracts for 2023 Training Camp: defenseman Chris Lipe, defenseman Kevin McKernan, defenseman Nolan Orzeck, defenseman Justin Wells, forward Jake Durflinger, forward Yuki Miura, forward Tanner MacMaster, forward Jesse Jacques, forward Nick Campoli and forward Austin Eastman.

Miura, a returning alternate captain, is starting his third season with the Heartlanders.

2023 Training Camp Roster

Forwards (15): Yuki Miura, Tanner MacMaster, Jesse Jacques, Mike Knaub, Davis Koch, Nick Campoli, Odeen Tufto, Jake Durflinger, Liam Coughlin, Will Calverley, Austin Eastman, Gavin Hain, Maxim Cajkovic (NHL contract), Louis Boudon (AHL contract), Brett Budgell (AHL contract)

Defensemen (8): Kevin McKernan, Chris Lipe, Nolan Orzeck, Ben Brinkman, Robbie Stucker, Hunter Lellig, Jules Boscq, Justin Wells

Goaltenders (2): Peyton Jones, Drew DeRidder

Under the direction of Heartlanders Hockey LLC, the Heartlanders are looking forward to a successful 2023-24 season and expanding the team' reach in eastern Iowa. To learn more about corporate partnership opportunities with the club and join the Heartlanders family, please call 319-569-4625 or email info@iowaheartlanders.com.

