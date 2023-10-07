Royals Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster & Public Practices

October 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have announced their initial roster and public practices for Training Camp.

The team officially opens camp on Sunday morning at Santander Arena with the team's first practice open to the public. All fans can enter Santander Arena for camp on Sunday, October 8 and Monday, October 9 at 10:30 a.m. through the Lions's Den Team Store entrance at the corner of 8th St. and Penn St. Both practice will end at 11:30 a.m.

Training Camp Roster:

Goaltenders (2)

1 Jake Kucharski

34 Eric Dop - invite

Defensemen (5)

4 Tyler Heidt

7 Trevor Thurston

18 Troy Murray - invite

28 Adam Brubacher

81 Mike Chen

Forwards (7)

9 Brendan Hoffmann

11 Alec Butcher

13 Houston Wilson - invite

17 Tyson Fawcett

20 Austin Master

59 Spencer Kennedy

91 Yvan Mongo

There are 14 players on the Royals Training Camp roster including 12 skaters and two goaltenders. This includes six players who were on the Royals 2022-23 roster. The five returning Royals so far include forwards Alec Butcher, Brendan Hoffmann, Houston Wilson and Yvan Mongo as well as defensemen Mike Chen and Tyler Heidt.

Butcher registered 49 points (21g, 28a) and an 8 +/- last season including four points (1g, 3a) and a 6 +/- in 11 Kelly Cup Playoff games.

Hoffmann notched 32 points (13g, 19a) and 56 penalty minutes a in a strong rookie campaign to establish himself as an enforcer for the club. The 6'3", 223-pound second year forward turns 22-years-old on October, 10th.

The training camp roster also includes three tryout invites. The camp invites include forward Houston Wilson, defenseman Troy Murray and second-year pro goaltender Eric Dop.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms Training Camp roster currently stands at 33 players so Royals fans can expect more arrivals as the week progresses.

James Henry's contingent will play its first preseason game on Thursday night when they host the Adirondack Thunder at Santander Arena at 7:00 p.m. The Royals will conclude the preseason on the road on Friday, October 13 against Adirondack at Cool Insuring Arena at 7:00 p.m.

The 22nd season of Reading Royals hockey begins on Thursday, October 20 with a season opener clash against the Newfoundland Growlers at 5:30 p.m. at the Mary Brown's Centre. The Royals host the Trois-Rivières Lions in their first home game of the season at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28th. The Royals' Opening Night presented by Supportive Concepts For Families features a pregame block party on Penn St. from 3-6 p.m. as well as a post-game firework show.

To secure your tickets to the home opener and all 36 home games this season, visit: royals hockey.com/tickets

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.