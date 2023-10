ECHL Transactions - October 7

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 7, 2023:

Iowa:

Add Peyton Jones, G added to training camp roster

Add Drew DeRidder, G added to training camp roster

Add Kevin McKernan, D added to training camp roster

Add Nolan Orzeck, D added to training camp roster

Add Chris Lipe, D added to training camp roster

Add Hunter Lellig, D added to training camp roster

Add Robbie Stucker, D added to training camp roster

Add Justin Wells, D added to training camp roster

Add Ben Brinkman, D added to training camp roster

Add Jules Boscq, D added to training camp roster

Add Yuki Miura, F added to training camp roster

Add Davis Koch, F added to training camp roster

Add Michael Knaub, F added to training camp roster

Add Austin Eastman, F added to training camp roster

Add Nick Campoli, F added to training camp roster

Add Jesse Jacques, F added to training camp roster

Add Tanner MacMaster, F added to training camp roster

Add Gavin Hain, F added to training camp roster

Add Jake Durflinger, F added to training camp roster

Add Odeen Tufto, F added to training camp roster

Add Liam Coughlin, F added to training camp roster

Add Will Calverley, F added to training camp roster

Add Maxim Cajkovic, F assigned by Minnesota

Add Brett Budgell, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Add Louis Boudon, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Jacksonville:

Add Matt Vernon, G added to training camp roster

Add Joe Murdaca, G added to training camp roster

Add Julian Kislin, D added to training camp roster

Add Victor Hadfield, D added to training camp roster

Add Jacob Panetta, D added to training camp roster

Add Connor Russell, D added to training camp roster

Add Chays Ruddy, D added to training camp roster

Add Jack Van Boekel, D added to training camp roster

Add Garret Cockerill, D added to training camp roster

Add Ivan Chukarov, D added to training camp roster

Add Carson MacKinnon, F added to training camp roster

Add Chris Grando, F added to training camp roster

Add Matt Iacopelli, F added to training camp roster

Add Derek Lodermeier, F added to training camp roster

Add Nick Isaacson, F added to training camp roster

Add Brendan Harris, F added to training camp roster

Add Luke Bignell, F added to training camp roster

Add Easton Brodzinski, F added to training camp roster

Add Dominick Mersch, F added to training camp roster

Add Garrett Van Wyhe, F added to training camp roster

Add Logan Cockerill, F added to training camp roster

Add Craig Martin, F added to training camp roster

Add Michael Turner, F added to training camp roster

Add Steven Leonard, F added to training camp roster

Add Bailey Conger, F added to training camp roster

Add Sean Leonard, D added to training camp roster

Add Justin Cmunt, F added to training camp roster

Add Brandon Fortunato, D assigned by Rochester

Add Christopher Brown, F assigned by Rochester

Kansas City:

Add Dillon Kelley, G added to training camp roster

Add C.J. Valerian, D added to training camp roster

Add Jared Brandt, D added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Devine, D added to training camp roster

Add Marc-Olivier Duquette, D added to training camp roster

Add Casey Carreau, F added to training camp roster

Add Jake Jaremko, F added to training camp roster

Add Luke Santerno, F added to training camp roster

Add Ty Enns, F added to training camp roster

Add Brad Schoonbaert, F added to training camp roster

Add Cole Coskey, F added to training camp roster

Orlando:

Add Nathan Burke, F added to training camp roster

Reading:

Add Mike Chen, D added to training camp roster

Add Adam Brubacher, D added to training camp roster

Add Brendan Hoffman, F added to training camp roster

Add Austin Master, F added to training camp roster

Add Yvan Mongo, F added to training camp roster

Add Alec Butcher, F added to training camp roster

Add Spencer Kennedy, F added to training camp roster

Add Tyson Fawcett, F added to training camp roster

Add Houston Wilson, F added to training camp roster

Add Eric Dop, G added to training camp roster

Add Troy Murray, D added to training camp roster

Add Jake Kucharski, G added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Heidt, D added to training camp roster

Add Trevor Thurston, D added to training camp roster

