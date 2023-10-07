Ghost Pirates Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Schedule

October 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates will begin their 2023-24 Training Camp, presented by Dream Finders Homes, on Sunday, October 8, at Enmarket Arena.

The second training camp in Ghost Pirates history will last until Wednesday, October 18, and will be closed to the public.

Select players and head coach Rick Bennett will be made available to media outside the Ghost Pirates locker room following on-ice sessions.

The Ghost Pirates' complete training camp roster will be announced on Sunday, October 8. The camp will last 11 days, with Savannah's regular season beginning on Friday, October 20, against the Norfolk Admirals at Enmarket Arena at 7:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 7, 2023

Ghost Pirates Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Schedule - Savannah Ghost Pirates

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.