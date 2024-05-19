Seventh Inning Rally Leads Monarchs to Win over Goldeyes

May 19, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







KANSAS CITY, KS - The Kansas City Monarchs defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 5-3 at Legends Field Saturday evening.

Kansas City (5-3) got out of the gate quickly as their first batter, left field Ross Adolph hit a hot smash to first base that bounced into foul territory for a triple. He then came home on shortstop Josh Bissonette's infield single that came to rest halfway down the third baseline. Designated hitter Blake Rutherford singled to right-centre field to drive in Bissonette and it was 2-0 Monarchs after one.

The Goldeyes tied the game in the fourth. Back-to-back doubles by catcher Kevin García and third baseman Keshawn Lynch cut Kansas City's lead to 2-1 before Lynch scored on shortstop Andy Armstrong's chopper to shallow right.

Winnipeg (3-6) took the lead in the top of the fifth inning as centre fielder Miles Simington singled to left-centre field to plate right fielder Max Murphy.

After pulling even in the bottom of the fifth on a triple to right-centre by centre fielder Tucker Bradley that brought Rutherford in, Kansas City went ahead for good in the seventh inning when Bissonnete and right fielder Travis Swaggerty both scored on first baseman Frankie Tostado's double down the right field line that gave the home side a 5-3 lead.

Zack Leban (W, 1-0) picked up the win in relief, throwing two scoreless innings and allowing a pair of hits. Jackson McClelland (S, 1) retired the Goldeyes in order in the ninth.

Responsible for the go-ahead runs despite not having allowed a hit, reliever Grant Townsend (L, 0-1) was charged with the loss. Landen Bourassa started for Winnipeg and went five innings, surrendering three runs - all earned - on eight hits. He struck out six.

The series and ten-game road trip concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m CDT with an All-Canadian pitching matchup. Peterborough, Ontario's Travis Seabrooke (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for Winnipeg. Kansas City will counter with North Vancouver, British Columbia's Will McAffer (0-1, 10.80 ERA). Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 12:30. The game will also be streamed free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes' Home Opener at Blue Cross Park is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 19, 2024

Seventh Inning Rally Leads Monarchs to Win over Goldeyes - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.