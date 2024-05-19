Culbreth's Complete Game Grounds RedHawks
May 19, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - Ty Culbreth tossed a complete game on Sunday and struck out six as the Canaries topped Fargo-Moorhead 6-1 at the Bird Cage.
Sioux Falls raced out to a 4-0 lead after one inning. Jabari Henry and Jordan Barth drew back-to-back walks before Mike Hart singled to lead the bases with no outs. Spencer Sarringar ripped a two-run double and Josh Rehwaldt and Hunter Clanin each followed with RBI sacrifice hits.
The RedHawks got a run back in the seventh inning via sacrifice groundout but Liam Spence answered with a two-run single in the eighth.
Spence finished 3-3 offensively while Hart added a pair of hits. The win marked Culbreth's 25th in a Sioux Falls uniform, breaking a tie with Pat Mahomes for third-most in franchise history.
The Canaries are now 6-3 overall and will open a three-game series with Cleburne Monday at 11:05am.
