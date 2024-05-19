Culbreth's Complete Game Grounds RedHawks

May 19, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Ty Culbreth tossed a complete game on Sunday and struck out six as the Canaries topped Fargo-Moorhead 6-1 at the Bird Cage.

Sioux Falls raced out to a 4-0 lead after one inning. Jabari Henry and Jordan Barth drew back-to-back walks before Mike Hart singled to lead the bases with no outs. Spencer Sarringar ripped a two-run double and Josh Rehwaldt and Hunter Clanin each followed with RBI sacrifice hits.

The RedHawks got a run back in the seventh inning via sacrifice groundout but Liam Spence answered with a two-run single in the eighth.

Spence finished 3-3 offensively while Hart added a pair of hits. The win marked Culbreth's 25th in a Sioux Falls uniform, breaking a tie with Pat Mahomes for third-most in franchise history.

The Canaries are now 6-3 overall and will open a three-game series with Cleburne Monday at 11:05am.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.