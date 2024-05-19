Railroaders Score Double Digit Runs in Series Finale Win
May 19, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Cleburne Railroaders News Release
Lincoln, Neb. - RF Brian O'Grady's four RBI day including a three-run home run in the third inning jumpstarted Cleburne to a 10-8 win over the Lincoln Saltdogs on Sunday afternoon at Haymarket Park. The game was called off during the bottom of the sixth inning due to severe weather in the area.
After multiple instances where the Railroaders fell behind on the Saltdogs, the fifth inning saw one of the best offensive performances by Cleburne this season. O'Grady earned his fourth RBI of the day on a single that drove in 1B Thomas Dillard. Later in the inning, the bases were loaded for C Michael Berglund when he walked to bring in 2B Carter Aldrete.
SS Shed Long followed with a two-RBI single that gave the Railroaders a 10-8 lead and their first game this season scoring double-digit runs. The Saltdogs had a runner on and one out in the bottom of the sixth inning when the game was postponed.
The Railroaders will wrap up their road trip with a quick three-game series at Sioux Falls against the Canaries starting with game one on Monday at 11:05 a.m.
