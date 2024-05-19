Kansas City Pulls Away Late to Take Series

May 19, 2024 - American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, KS - The Kansas City Monarchs came from behind to defeat the Winnipeg Goldeyes 10-6 at Legends Field Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City (6-3) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when designated hitter Blake Rutherford hit a two-run home run to right field.

The Goldeyes replied quickly however, scoring three times in the second to move in front 3-2. First right fielder Ryan Holgate tied the game with a double down the right field line that cashed in catcher Rob Emery and first baseman Gio Brusa. Then third baseman Dayson Croes ripped a doubled to the wall in left-centre field to drive in Holgate.

Winnipeg (3-7) added a run in the third on Emery's sacrifice fly to left field that drove in centre fielder Miles Simington, and they would increase their lead to three runs in the top of the fourth inning when second baseman Keshawn Lynch singled to left field to bring in shortstop Andy Armstrong.

The Goldeyes went up 6-2 in the fifth on a solo home run to centre field by Emery - his second of the season.

The Monarchs began to chip away at the deficit in their half of the fifth though, as centre fielder Travis Swaggerty knocked in right fielder Ross Adolph with a single to right-centre that made it 6-3 Winnipeg.

A two-run home run to right by first baseman Frankie Tostado in the sixth inning pulled Kansas City within one and they would even the score at 6-6 in the seventh on Rutherford's sacrifice fly to left field that brought shortstop Josh Bissonette in.

The home side erupted for four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to take control of the contest. A two-run home run by catcher Hayden Jones to right made it 8-6 Monarchs and singles by Swaggerty and Rutherford would put the game out reach.

J.C. Keys (W, 3-0), who was the fourth Kansas City pitcher of the afternoon, pitched two scoreless innings to earn the victory. Tasker Strobel (L, 0-1) had a rough outing, allowing four runs - all earned - on six hits in just two-thirds of an inning.

The Goldeyes' Home Opener at Blue Cross Park is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. CDT against the Chicago Dogs. Colton Eastman (1-1, 2.70 ERA) will start for Winnipeg. Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00. The game will also be streamed free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

