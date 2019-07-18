Seth Corry Leads the Way to 2-1 Win over Greensboro

NORTH AUGUSTA, SOUTH CAROLINA: The Augusta GreenJackets (51-45, 15-13) defeated the Greensboro Grasshoppers (59-37, 15-12) by a final score of 2-1 on Thursday evening at SRP Park. Seth Corry collected his 5th consecutive win on the mound as he retired the first 15 Grasshoppers he faced to help the Jackets win the series opener.

While Corry was dealing on the mound, his offense got him a run in the 2nd inning. The GreenJackets loaded the bases, and Zander Clarke smacked a sacrifice fly to centerfield putting the Jackets out in front at 1-0.

Another run in the 3rd inning scored thanks to Ismael Munguia's speed. After Munguia singled to start the inning, he stole 2nd base. Two wild pitches moved him home, and the Jackets grabbed a 2-0 advantage after three innings.

That was plenty of run support for Corry as he retired the first 15 batters he faced. The left-hander dazzled his way to six-innings of shutout baseball, and tied a career high with eight strikeouts. The only hit he allowed came in the 6th inning on an infield hit. Corry ended the night with one walk.

JJ Santa Cruz came out of the GreenJackets bullpen, and delivered three innings of scoreless baseball. After Santa Cruz, Matt Seelinger earned the save, his 2nd of the year, despite allowing a run in the 9th inning.

Player of the Game: Seth Corry, 6 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 8 SO

In one of the most impressive performances of the season, Seth Corry pitched six-innings of one-hit baseball and he retired the first 15 that came to the plate. Other than an infield hit and a walk in the 6th inning, he was untouchable. It was his 5th straight win on the mound.

Tomorrow's Game: 7:05 PM vs Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates), SRP Park, North Augusta, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (GBO) RHP Colin Selby (3-2, 3.19 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Trenton Toplikar (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Trenton Toplikar makes his SRP Park debut on Friday night. Toplikar pitched in his first game as a GreenJacket on July 14th at Asheville and went four-innings allowing four runs. Toplikar started 2019 with the San Jose Giants at the Class-A Advanced level. While there, he held a 3.98 ERA over 54.1 innings-pitched in the hitter friendly California League. Toplikar made 15 appearances with San Jose and eight of them were in a starting role. The right-hander was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 16th round of the 2018 MLB Draft from UC Riverside.

Colin Selby will get the baseball for the Grasshoppers on Friday. In Selby's last start against the West Virginia Power on July 14th, he went 4.2 innings and allowed two runs, on six-hits, and he finished with five strikeouts. In eight of the 12 starts that Selby has made in 2019, he has gone at least five-innings. He spent 2018 with the Bristol Pirates in the Appalachian League (Rookie League) and he held a 4.15 ERA while there. Just like Toplikar, Selby was selected in the 16th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He played his college baseball at Randolph Macon College and was the highest drafted player in the college's history.

