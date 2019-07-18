Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes: July 18 at Greenville (Game 94)

July 18, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Please note the following New York Mets minor league transactions:

- OF Wagner Lagrange transferred from Columbia to advanced-A St. Lucie

- OF Guillermo Granadillo transferred to Columbia from short-season A Brooklyn

- RHP Christian James placed on Columbia's injured list (retroactive to July 16)

Columbia Fireflies (13-14, 37-56) @ Greenville Drive (12-15, 44-53)

RHP Willy Taveras (5-7, 5.32) vs. RHP Brayan Bello (3-6, 6.85)

Thurs., July 18, 2019 - Fluor Field (Greenville, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 94

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia refused to quit on Wednesday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park. The Fireflies faced three separate deficits and erased them all, including two deficits in each of the final two frames. Mark Vientos and Shervyen Newton hit epic homers in the eighth and ninth innings respectively, but it was West Virginia with the final word in the series finale. The Power walked off in the bottom of the ninth to complete the three-game sweep of Columbia. The Fireflies offense tallied 10 more hits, giving Pedro Lopez's club 22 over its last two games. Starter Simeon Woods-Richardson turned in another fine outing. The righty struck out eight - tying his career-high - and didn't walk anyone over a career-best 5.1 innings.

VIENTOS VAULTS ANOTHER: Mark Vientos went yard again on Wednesday, his third homer in five games. Vientos is on a mini tear. The Mets prospect is batting .474 over his last five games (9-for-19) with four runs, one double, three homers and five RBI. He's also struck out just twice in five games. Vientos now leads the Fireflies with 10 dingers.

TRENDING UP: Mark Vientos certainly is after his three-hit game on Wednesday. Vientos' average is the highest it's been all year, sitting at .270. The 19-year-old has had a stellar second half:

- Mark Vientos, 2nd half: .345 (23 GP), 16 R, 8 2B, 5 HR, 21 RBI

F=m(a): Shervyen Newton struck again on Wednesday afternoon in Charleston. The Mets prospect homered for the second straight game. That's now three homers for Newton over his last four. It's worth noting, eight of the last 11 games for the 20-year-old Mets prospect have been multi-hit games.

F=m(a), Pt. II: Over his last 11 games, Newton is hitting .432 (19-for-44) with three doubles, four homers and 11 RBI. In 24 second-half games, the Curacao native is hitting .280.

ALL THE STRIKEOUTS: Despite the loss to West Virginia on Wednesday, Columbia punched out 11 more Power batters. That's now 83 strikeouts for the Fireflies over their last eight games.

SENGER'S SUCCESS: Fireflies catcher Hayden Senger had his 11-game hit streak snapped on Monday in West Virginia. He's still reached base safely in 20 of the 22 second-half games he's played in. Senger has dominated since the all-star break. His .410 second-half batting average is best in the South Atlantic League. The catcher was batting .180 at the all-star break (40 GP) and his average now sits at .269 - that's an astonishing near-100 point raise of his average over just 22 games.

