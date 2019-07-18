Ramiz Notches Three Hits in 5-2 Loss to Delmarva

CHARLESTON, W. Va. - Ryan Ramiz cracked three base hits, but West Virginia fell, 5-2, to the Delmarva Shorebirds Thursday night at Appalachian Power Park.

Ramiz did not waste any time kickstarting the offense, continuing his hot streak with a double off the wall in right to open the bottom half of the first. After Julio Rodriguez was hit by a pitch, Bobby Honeyman singled up the middle to extend his hitting streak to 14 games and score Ramiz from third to put West Virginia (14-14, 51-47) ahead 1-0.

Gray Fenter settled down and only surrendered that one run despite allowing seven hits through his three innings of work to keep the Shorebirds (19-9, 67-30) within striking distance. However, Evan Johnson (0-1) dealt through his first four frames in his Low-A debut, ceding just one hit and striking out six batters.

In the fifth, Delmarva struck for three runs on a fielding error from Austin Shenton at third base and a two-run single off the bat of Jaylen Ferguson that handed the Shorebirds their first lead of the game at 3-1. That inning ended the day for Johnson, who fanned a career-high seven batters in his Power debut.

Delmarva tacked on another run in the sixth on an Alexis Torres RBI single off Elias Espino that pushed their lead to 4-1. West Virginia chipped away in the bottom of the eighth, as Ramiz singled again with the bases loaded to plate Shenton from third and shrink the Delmarva lead to 4-2. The Power had an opportunity for more in the inning, but a Matt Sanders fly out left the bases loaded.

Espino battled through a season-high 4.2 innings and did not give up another run until J.C. Encarnacion's solo homer with two outs in the ninth. Reed Hayes (S,3), who entered in the eighth, retired West Virginia in order in the ninth to secure the 5-2 Shorebirds win in the series opener.

The Power continues their four-game series against the Delmarva Shorebirds Friday evening at Appalachian Power Park, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. RHP Josias De Los Santos (1-6, 5.43 ERA) toes the slab for West Virginia, while Delmarva will send LHP Drew Rom (6-1, 1.82 ERA) to the bump.

