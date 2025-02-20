Served by the Storm Raises $4,500 for Adopt-A-School Program

February 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







On February 18th, the Guelph Storm held the annual Served by the Storm dinner at Bobby O'Briens in downtown Guelph. The benefit dinner raised $4,500 for the Adopt-a-School program. The program provides rewards and incentives to elementary school students throughout Wellington County for exemplary achievement in the classroom, extra-curricular activities, and volunteer work. In many cases, the Adopt-a-School program proudly gives local kids the chance to attend their first hockey game. The Guelph Storm would like to thank the wonderful staff at Bobby O'Briens who helped make the event a success!

Lastly, the Guelph Storm would like to thank the fans who attended the event. Without you, events like Served by the Storm would not be possible.

About Bobby O'Briens

Bobby O'Brien's is a casual restaurant and bar located in downtown Guelph with unbelievable daily food and drink specials, live music, and a friendly-casual atmosphere; it's impossible to beat! Bobby O'Brien's is Guelph's oldest and warmest and has become a staple Irish pub among the locals welcoming regulars and new customers alike. We are downtown Guelph's Sports bar! We offer a great traditional pub atmosphere, with 19 beers on tap and a casual dining menu at reasonable prices. With 8 large-screen TVs, a 12-foot big screen, and cozy seating, Bobby O'Brien's is the perfect place to meet with friends and unwind, eat, and catch the latest PPV event.

With close proximity to the Sleeman Centre and River Run Centre it is a great meeting place before or after the game or show.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.