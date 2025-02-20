Kitchener Rangers, Rangers Reach, and KidsAbility Unveil Kitchener Ranger Movement Room Mural

February 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - On Wednesday, February 19th at KidsAbility's newest King Street location, the Kitchener Rangers, in partnership with Rangers Reach, and KidsAbility unveiled a new mural in the Kitchener Rangers Movement Room.

Back in November of 2023, The Kitchener Rangers and Rangers Reach announced a significant contribution of $100,000 to the KidsAbility Foundation, a collaborative effort to fund a new therapy room.

"Over 17,000 children and youth are supported yearly across all KidsAbility locations with a focus on providing their families support to guide their journey," shared Jennifer Foster, CEO of KidsAbility. "The Kitchener Rangers Movement Room symbolizes the commitment of the Kitchener Rangers and Rangers Reach and their shared belief of supporting our work with children to build independence. By donating to the renovation of our newest facility, they are helping each child explore their own ways to move so they can better focus, learn and socialize, and so much more, through play."

The ribbon cutting event was attended by all parties who shared wonderful messages about the positive impacts these specific relationships will have on the children in this community. It also included families of those who now see their children thrive because of the treatment they receive from this facility.

"Lydia has not stop talking about her birthday wish coming true and meeting Jackson Parsons," said Israel Briand, father of Lydia. "With Lydia's cerebral palsy she has a different gait while walking but with her determination, nothing stops her from moving about. She was so happy yesterday."

The longstanding relationship between the Kitchener Rangers and KidsAbility dates to 2011 when the Rangers made a notable contribution to the development of a KidsAbility site in Kitchener. Since then, the Rangers and Rangers Reach have continued to support KidsAbility's mission to help children and youth reach their communication, social, physical, and behavioral goals each year.

"We were thrilled to be part of the ribbon cutting and opening of the KidsAbility Mobility Room yesterday," said Kitchener Rangers COO, Joe Birch. "We are grateful for the opportunity to continue our great partnership with KidsAbility and the opportunity to support an important cause in the community. In collaboration with Rangers Reach, the movement room will serve as a great spot for current and future KidsAbility families and children."

Craig Campbell, Executive Director of Rangers Reach stated, "Being able to attend the official opening of the Therapy Rooms at KidsAbility and witnessing first-hand how the kids utilizing the space just reassured me that the impact that our investment with KidsAbility is making true community impact."

This donation is a result of the great support from Rangers Nation and your generous contributions to Rangers Reach through programs like 50/50 on game days. Rangers Reach and the Kitchener Rangers thank you for helping support our community.

