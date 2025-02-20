Five-Goal First Period Sends Spirit Past Battalion

February 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit right wing Dimian Zhilkin is saluted by teammates

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the North Bay Battalion 5-1 for their sixth straight win on Thursday, February 20th. Zayne Parekh picked up three assists and Michael Misa extended his point streak to 21 games as he tallied a goal and an assist. Andrew Oke got the start in net for the Spirit recording 21 saves on 22 shots. Jack Lisson was the starting goaltender for North Bay tallying seven saves on 11 shots. Mike McIvor took over in net and stopped 22 of 23 shots.

The Spirit opened the scoring 6:16 into the game as Dima Zhilkin skated into the North Bay zone and fired a shot from the top of slot and into the back of the net. Zayne Parekh got the lone assist as Saginaw took an early 1-0 lead.

Early in a man advantage, Igor Chernyshov found Michael Misa at the right-wing faceoff circle and Misa buried the puck past Lisson. Chernyshov and Zayne Parekh picked up the assists on Misa's 53rd of the season.

Just 23 seconds later, Nic Sima shoveled a rebound into the back of the Battalion net. Dima Zhilkin and Sebastien Gervais tallied the assists as the Spirit quickly took a 3-0 lead.

Saginaw continued to pile it on as James Guo snuck a shot into the far side of the net from the right-wing faceoff dot. Zayne Parekh and Michael Misa recorded the assists.

After the goal by James Guo, Mike McIvor replaced Lisson in net for North Bay.

With 5:43 remaining in the first period, a loose puck made its way from the boards and into the empty slot and was picked up by Carson Harmer who then buried it past McIvor to hit the 20-goal plateau. Jacob Cloutier and Xander Vellaris were credited with the assists which gave Saginaw a 5-0 lead.

After 1: SAG 5 - 0 NB (Total Shots: 17 - 8)

North Bay got on the board as Jacob Therrien banked the puck off the skate of Oke and into the back of the net. Shamar Moses and Ethan Procyszyn tallied the assists while on a two-man advantage.

After 2: SAG 5 - 1 NB (2nd Period Shots: 7 - 7 Totals Shots: 24 - 15)

Despite multiple chances from both sides, the scoreboard stayed the same.

FINAL: SAG 5 - 1 NB (3rd Period Shots: 10 - 7 Total Shots: 34 - 22)

Powerplays: SAG 1/3 SAR 1/4

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (21 Saves / 22 Shots W) NB Jack Lisson (7 Saves / 11 Shots L) Mike McIvor (22 Saves / 23 Shots)

Saginaw continues the weekend as they host the Guelph Storm on Saturday, February 22nd. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

