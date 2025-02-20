The Road Ahead: Eastbound & Rolling

February 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







The Brantford Bulldogs (34-16-5-0) have been on fire since the trade deadline and didn't miss a beat last week.

Cole Brown was named the OHL's Player of the Week as the Bulldogs went 2-0 in a home-and-home with the Niagara IceDogs before taking an 8-6 thriller on Family Day against the Soo Greyhounds, becoming one of the first teams to clinch a spot in the 2025 OHL Playoffs.

The Bulldogs, now tied for first place in the Eastern Conference, have been one of the hottest teams in the league in the 2025 calendar year, currently riding a nine-game point streak. With a postseason berth now secured, the Dogs will look to keep up their strong play and earn one of the top seeds in the conference.

Three more games await the Bulldogs this week as they aim to hold on to the #1 seed in the East.

Game 1: Thursday, February 20th @ Peterborough Petes

The Bulldogs' week opens with a trip to Peterborough to take on the Petes (16-32-2-5). Brantford leads the season series 4-0.

Storyline to watch:

Brantford will being a three-game road trip against three divisional rivals this week, with game one taking place in Peterborough.

Despite being at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, the Petes have given the Bulldogs a run for their money in the season series so far, with three of the four games being decided by a single goal, including two in a shootout. While the Bulldogs have already clinched the season series against the Petes, a crucial two points are still on the line.

In the last matchup, Thomas Budnick scored his first goal in the black and gold just 19 seconds into his first game as a Bulldog, starting the scoring in a 5-4 win.

The Bulldogs will need more of that if they want to earn the W on Thursday.

Game 2: Friday, February 21st @ Kingston Frontenacs

The Bulldogs continue their road trip by heading to Kingston to take on the Frontenacs (31-14-5-3). Brantford leads the season series three games to one.

Storyline to watch:

The last matchup between these two teams may have been the most memorable of the season, at least for Bulldogs fans.

On Brantford's Teddy Bear Toss Night, Daniel Chen's three points led the way as the Bulldogs reached double-digits for the first time this season, taking a 10-1 victory over their rivals just before the holiday break.

With Friday's game back in Kingston, the Frontenacs will look for revenge, and will look to clinch a playoff berth of their own in the coming games.

Game 3: Sunday, February 23 @ Ottawa 67s

The Bulldogs wrap up their road trip in Ottawa as they take on the 67s (18-29-3-5). The Bulldogs lead the season series 2-0.

Storyline to watch:

These two teams last played in early January, where the Bulldogs rallied late from a 3-2 deficit to take the win in overtime.

Lucas Moore tied the game with under three minutes left before Tomas Hamara buried the winner in the extra frame, sending the Brantford crowd into a frenzy.

The Bulldogs will need more of that on Sunday in their final game of the week, as the 67s will look for redemption on home ice.

