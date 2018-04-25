Series Shifts to Utica for Game 3

After taking care of business at home last weekend, the Toronto Marlies will look to close out their best-of-five first round series in Utica on Wednesday.

The Marlies hold a 2-0 series lead after beating the Comets in overtime on Saturday and following that up with a 5-2 victory on Sunday.

As the Comets now get home-ice advantage, the Marlies know they'll be facing an inspired team ready to leave it all on the ice.

"The last one is the toughest one to get," said Frederik Gauthier after Sunday's game. "Backs against the wall, they have nothing to lose."

One of the big stories of the series so far has been special teams. Throughout the first two games, the teams have combined for 25 power play opportunities, testing the league's top two penalty kills.

The Marlies finished the regular season with an 88.9% success rate while shorthanded and are 9-for-11 in the series. Utica, who killed off 85.5% of penalties in the regular season, are 12-for-14 in the series. Both teams will look to avoid the box and make the most of power play chances in Wednesday's contest.

Dmytro Timashov enters the game leading all Marlies in points, with a goal and two assists in the series. At the other end, Michael Chaput also has three points to hold the scoring lead for Utica.

Puck drop for tonight's game is scheduled for 7:00 PM and fans can tune in on TV with Todd Crocker and Bob McGill on Leafs Nation Network or watch online through AHL Live.

Head to Head (2018 Playoffs)

2-0-0 Overall Record 0-1-1

2-0 Series Record 0-2

Win 2 Streak Loss 2

8 Goals For 4

4 Goals Against 8

14.3% Power Play Percentage 18.2%

81.8% Penalty Kill Percentage 85.7%

J. Bracco, J. Holl, C. Mueller, D. Timashov, C. Greening, T. Moore, P. Engvall, C. Grundstrom (1) Leading Goal Scorer M. Chaput (2)

D. Timashov (3) Leading Points Scorer M. Chaput (3)

G. Sparks (2) Wins Leader N/A

