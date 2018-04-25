Penguins Sign Linus Olund to ATO

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Linus Olund to an amateur tryout agreement for the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs. Furthermore, the Penguins have released forward Sam Lafferty from his ATO.

The 20-year-old just finished his third season of pro hockey with Brynas IF of the Swedish Hockey League. This past season, he set career highs with 51 games played and 23 points (8G-15A).

Pittsburgh selected Olund in the fifth round (155th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft after he posted six goals and four assists for 10 points in 20 SHL Playoffs games with Brynas. Olund led all junior-aged players in goals during the 2017 SHL Playoffs as he helped Brynas reach the Le Mat Trophy Final, the SHL's championship series.

In this year's SHL Playoffs, the native of Gavle, Sweden earned five points (2G-3A) in eight games, tied for second on the team.

Olund joins the Penguins as they continue their opening round series of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs against the Charlotte Checkers. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton hosts its first home game of the Atlantic Division Semifinal as Game Three of the series comes to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza tomorrow, Thursday, Apr. 26.

