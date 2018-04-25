Electric Crowd Propels Comets to Victory

April 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - The Utica Comets defeated the Toronto Marlies by a score of 5-2 Wednesday night behind a raucous crowd at the Adirondack Bank Center. The series is now 2-1 and will extend to a Friday matchup back at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Reid Boucher put the Comets up 1-0 eight minutes into the game, blowing a one-timer past Marlies goalie Garret Sparks. Dylan Blujus and Nikolay Goldobin had the assists. Wacey Hamilton extended the lead to 2-0 two minutes later. Michael Carcone and Jonathan Dahlen tallied the assists. Cole Cassels converted on a breakaway after picking off a pass in the Marlies defensive zone at the 12:59 mark of the opening frame. Calvin Pickard replaced Sparks in net following the goal.

The score remained 3-0 through 40 minutes thanks to the play of Pickard and Thatcher Demko.

Calle Rosen put the Marlies on the board with 9:31 remaining in the third period. Trevor Moore and Ben Smith were credited with the assists. Tyler Motte made it 4-1 with 5:25 to go in regulation. Hamilton registered the assist. Colin Greening cut the deficit to two a minute later. Miro Aaltonen collected the assist. Cassels sealed the win with an empty net goal with 1:40 to go in the game. Goldobin and Carter Bancks had the helpers.

Demko finished with 35 saves to earn the win. Sparks finished with four saves on seven shots. Pickard made 19 saves on 20 shots in relief.

The Comets will be back in action Friday night for Game Four against the Marlies. Puck drop at the Adirondack Bank Center is at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to use the ticket exchange site, StubHub!. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL Live.

For the latest Comets news visit www.uticacomets.com or follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uticacomets), Twitter (@UticaComets), Instagram (@UticaComets), Snapchat (@UticaComets) and the Comets YouTube Channel.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.