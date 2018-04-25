Crunch Sweep Amerks to Advance in Calder Cup Playoffs

April 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch downed the Rochester Americans, 6-3, in Game 3 tonight at the Blue Cross Arena to sweep the first round Calder Cup Playoffs series and advance to the North Division Finals.

The Crunch scored six goals in their third consecutive game against the Amerks to earn their first playoffs series win against the long-time rival. Matthew Peca and Mathieu Joseph paced the team with a goal and two assists each, followed with two-point efforts by Mitchell Stephens (1g, 1a), Alexander Volkov (1g, 1a), Gabriel Dumont (2a) and Carter Verhaeghe (2a).

Connor Ingram won his first professional postseason start with 33 saves, while Linus Ullmark stopped 20-of-25. Syracuse went 1-for-2 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.

The Amerks opened scoring on the man-advantage 3:25 into the game. Kevin Porter sped down the left wing and threw a one-timer feed across the slot for Zach Redmond to net from the bottom of the right circle. Colin Blackwell collected the secondary helper on the opening tally.

With 44 seconds remaining in the first period, the Crunch knotted the game. Joseph carried the puck deep into the zone and dropped it back for Dominik Masin to fire from the top of the left circle. Peca tipped the shot as he cut across the slot for his second of the postseason.

Rochester regained the lead right off the draw at the 7:48 mark of the middle frame. Sean Malone won the faceoff back for Justin Bailey to pick up and beat Ingram.

Less than a minute later, the Crunch scored back-to-back goals just 29 seconds apart to take their first lead of the game. Verhaeghe settled down a cross-zone feed before passing it up for Cal Foote to score from the right point. Stephens tallied the secondary helper. Peca then won a race to the puck as it slid into the corner. His centering feed found Stephens and he dished it over for Olivier Archambault to clean up with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle.

Syracuse added their third tally in just 2:32 to build a 4-2 lead halfway through the second period. Dumont skated the puck across the blue line and dropped it for Stephens to net from the high slot. Verhaeghe made it a multi-point night with the secondary assist.

The Amerks got one back with 6:10 remaining in the game. After a quick passing play to move the puck down low, Danny O'Regan finished it off from in front of the crease. Assists went to Porter and Seth Griffith.

Volkov then potted one into an empty net with the help of Peca and Erik Condra to secure the win in the final minute of play.

The Crunch will play either the Toronto Marlies or Utica Comets in the second round. Toronto leads the best-of-five series, 2-1.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

Crunchables: Matthew Peca has eight points in three games (2g, 6a)...This is the first time in Crunch history the Crunch and their affiliate have won a postseason series in the same year...Tonight is the first time the Crunch have defeated the Amerks in four postseason matchups.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.