Ontario Exits Calder Cup Playoffs in 1-0, Game Four Loss to Texas

April 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





Mike McKenna stopped 47 shots en route to his first career shutout in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Cal Petersen stopped 25 of 26 in net for the Reign, as the Texas Stars become the first team to move to the postseason's second round. McKenna has now stopped 91 straight since entering game three in relief of Landon Bow.

The lone goal in game four came just less than seven minutes into the third period. The Stars stole the puck at center and quickly Roope Hintz worked into the offensive zone passing to Denis Gurianov (2) who swiped it home for his second of the postseason. Coincidentally, Gurianov's first of the playoffs came from a two-on-one in game one, cashing in on a similar pass from the same teammate: Hintz.

Down the stretch, Ontario spent the majority of the time in their attacking end but were unable to best Mike McKenna. With the Petersen pulled and six skaters on, the Reign won five straight offensive zone faceoffs between Mike Amadio and Brett Sutter but still were unable to find the back of the net to get the game tied. With a sixth faceoff ahead of them and less than six minutes on the clock, the Reign were unable to control a stalemate draw and the puck was cleared by the Stars as time expired. Texas defeats the Reign in four games and now awaits the winner of San Jose vs Tucson to play in a best-of-seven Pacific Division Final.

Date: April 24, 2018

Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

Attendance: 6,222

Round One (Pacific Division Semi-Finals)

Game 1: Ontario 3 @ Texas 4 (OT)

Game 2: Ontario 5 @ Texas 1

Game 3: Texas 5 @ Ontario 4 (OT2)

Game 4: Texas 1 @ Ontario 0

Three Stars:

1) TEX - Mike McKenna (0 GA, 47 SVS)

2) TEX - Denis Gurianov (1-0-1)

3) ONT - Cal Petersen (1 GA, 25 SVS)

GWG: Denis Gurianov (2)

W: Mike McKenna (3-1)

L: Cal Petersen (1-3)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2018

Ontario Exits Calder Cup Playoffs in 1-0, Game Four Loss to Texas - Ontario Reign

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.