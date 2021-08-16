Series Preview: Ports Travel to Modesto One Last Time

August 16, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON,Calif.- The Stockton Ports stay on the road after taking two out of six against the first place Fresno Grizzlies as they travel down route 99 to face their Northern Division rival Modesto Nuts. The two teams are set to square off starting Tuesday night with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. A full schedule, including direct links to radio broadcasts, are below.

At Bat this Week

@ Modesto Nuts

John Thurman Field // Modesto, Calif.

Tuesday, August 17 // 7:05 p.m. PT

Wednesday, August 18 // 7:05 p.m. PT

Thursday, August 19 // 7:05 p.m. PT

Friday, August 20 // 7:05 p.m. PT

Saturday, August 21 // 6:05 p.m. PT

Sunday, August 22 // 6:05 p.m. PT

Radio Stream: https://www.iheart.com/live/fox-sports-am-1280-5236/

Broadcast Stream (MOD): MiLBTV (Subscription)

Twitter: @stocktonports

On Deck

vs. Inland Empire

Banner Island Ballpark

Tuesday, August 24-Sunday August 29 // Times vary

Following their six-game series in Modesto, the Ports will come back home for a 12 game home stand hosting the Inland Empire 66ers for the first six games and for the first time this season.

Against Modesto Nuts

Having already faced off 18 times this season, Modesto has the slight edge over Stockton 10-8. Runs have not come at a premium between these two, in fact, the opposite after the last series with both teams plating around six runs per game.

Modesto has won two of the three series, both at home for the Nuts while the Ports got the best of them last time around at Banner Island Ballpark for a thrilling series taking four out of six just a couple of weeks ago. Three of those games consisted of both teams scoring 10+ runs with the Ports winning all three of them, including a walk-off two-run home run Tuesday night beating the Nuts 16-15, and a walk-off three-run home run to complete an incredible 12-0 come from behind victory.

About Last Weekend

The Stockton Ports dropped their second straight series against the Fresno Grizzlies in Fresno this past week taking two of six against the first-place team. The last time the Ports were down in Fresno they stole their first series win against the Grizzlies, taking four out of six and scoring 50 runs, but the Grizzlies held the Ports this time around scoring just 19 runs in the six-game series.

Despite the quiet offensive weekend, Ports starters continued their recent stretch of success. Pedro Santos, Jake Walkinshaw, and Angello Infante combined for 13.1 IP, allowing just three runs on 12 hits and striking out 11, a 2.03 ERA.

In Sunday's finale, the Ports offense got back on track scoring six runs led by Joshwan Wright's two-RBI day and Brayan Buelvas's go-ahead two run home run in the Ports 6-1 win. The Ports are now 33-16 when scoring five or more runs.

On The Road Again

Having already had two 12 game road trips this season, the Ports will finish up their last one this week in Modesto. Stockton has had better success on the road going 21-27 compared to their home record of 17-25.

The Ports' last 12 game road trip ended going 7-5 and picking up their first series win against Fresno taking four out of six and splitting with the Inland Empire 66ers.

Extra Extra

The Ports are a Low-A-West best 6-2 in extra innings this season, a half-game better than the first place Grizzlies at 5-2. Their 6-2 record in extras is second best in all of Low-A behind the Charleston Riverdogs (5-1).

First Things First

Ports catcher and Oakland A's 2021 5th round draft pick CJ Rodriguez homered in Thursday's 2-1 win against the Fresno Grizzlies for his first career professional hit with a line shot down the left-field line, a solo home run.

Player to Watch

Over his last 22 games, a stretch that includes a Low-A West Player of the Week honor, Lawrence Butler is batting .330 (30-for-91) with six home runs and 24 RBIs. Butler also has eight doubles, six stolen bases, 12 walks, has scored 20 runs and a 1.019 OPS during that stretch.

Who's Hot/Who Else

T.J. Schofield-Sam is batting a team-high .333 (14-for-42) in the month of August with two home runs, 10 RBIs, and eight runs scored in 11 games. The Ports' infielder has an OBP of .417 during that span.

After a rocky first couple of appearances with the Ports for Joe DeMers, the former Washington Husky has settled in over the last couple of weeks, allowing just one earned run over his last six appearances (10.1 IP; 0.87 ERA).

About The Nuts

Modesto enters this week's matchup with the Ports with a 47-43 record, good for third place in the Low-A West North Division and sitting 13 games back from first and eight games behind the second-place San Jose Giants for the final playoff spot.

The Nuts are rolling in on a four-game winning streak after taking four in a row against the San Jose Giants on the road.

At home this season, the Nuts are 18-24 compared to their 29-19 road record

Modesto ranks atop of the offensive leaderboard in numerous offensive categories, including second in the league in runs per game with six.

SS Noelvi Marte provides the offensive spark leading the team in hits (96), home runs (17), and RBIs (61).

Three of Modesto's starting pitchers have 13 or more games started

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from August 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.