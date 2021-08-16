Giants Rally to Force Extras, But Lose in 10

August 16, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - San Jose Giants News Release







The Giants overcame a five-run deficit on Sunday night to force extras before falling by a 7-6 score in 10 innings to the Modesto Nuts at Excite Ballpark. Jimmy Glowenke hit a dramatic game-tying solo home run with San Jose down to their final strike in the bottom of the ninth, but the Nuts responded with a two-run top of the 10th and then held off the Giants to secure the victory. The loss in the series finale was San Jose's (55-35) season-high fourth consecutive defeat.

Modesto used a five-run top of the fourth inning against Giants reliever Juan Sanchez to build a 5-0 lead. James Parker led off the frame with single before Trent Tingelstad was hit by a pitch and Colin Davis walked to load the bases. Corey Rosier was up next and he hit a sacrifice fly to plate Parker with the first run of the game. Sanchez then retired Ty Duvall on a pop out for the second out of the inning. However, three straight run-scoring hits followed for the Nuts. Brett Rodriguez delivered an RBI single to make it 2-0 before Alberto Rodriguez stepped to the plate and blasted a double off the wall in left center to score two more. Noelvi Marte then capped the fourth-inning scoring with an RBI single for a 5-0 Modesto advantage.

San Jose began to chip away at the Nuts lead with a single tally in the bottom of the fourth. Back-to-back two-out doubles from Luis Matos and Jairo Pomares produced the first run Giants run of the game. Then in the fifth, Fabian Pena led off with a solo home run down the left field line to bring San Jose to within 5-2. The homer was Pena's third this season with the Giants. San Jose had an opportunity to further cut into the Modesto lead in the bottom of the fifth as Yorlis Rodriguez and Abdiel Layer followed the homer with consecutive singles before Najee Gaskins walked to load the bases with none out. Luis Toribio though bounced into a double play with Rodriguez forced out at the plate before Glowenke struck out swinging to end the inning.

Still down 5-2, the Giants continued their comeback in the bottom of the seventh. Back-to-back singles from Layer and Gaskins began the inning before Toribio grounded into a force play. Glowenke then stepped to the plate and hammered a double into the left center gap easily scoring both runners to make it a 5-4 ballgame. Glowenke was ultimately stranded in scoring position as Matos and Pomares were then both set down to retire the side.

In the bottom of the eighth, Carter Williams drew a leadoff walk, but was promptly picked-off at first base. Rodriguez then walked with two down, but Layer popped out for the final out of the inning.

San Jose was still in the game thanks to outstanding work from the bullpen duo of Jesus Tona and Brooks Crawford. Tona tossed three scoreless innings over the fifth, sixth and seventh yielding only one hit. He walked none, struck out three and retired nine out of the 10 batters he faced. Crawford then breezed through the eighth and ninth innings to keep the deficit at one run.

Modesto turned to their closer Luis Curvelo in the bottom of the ninth with the score at 5-4 and the Nuts right-hander retired Gaskins and Toribio on back-to-back deep fly outs to left field. Glowenke then came up and on a 3-2 pitch, launched a solo home run to deep left center to tie the game. The round-tripper was Glowenke's eighth of the season and it forced extra-innings.

Crawford returned to the mound in the top of the 10th with the automatic runner at second base and the Giants reliever was one out away from escaping the inning with the game still tied, but the Nuts would rally to score twice. Robert Perez was hit by a pitch to start the inning putting runners on first and second. Parker then flied out to center with Marte, the lead runner, advancing to third on the play. Crawford followed by retiring Tingelstad on a pop out to third base for the second out. Davis though came up and lined an 0-1 pitch from Crawford into right field for an RBI single as Marte scored giving Modesto back the lead. Rosier was up next and he also delivered an RBI single as Perez Jr. came home to make it 7-5.

San Jose took advantage of their free runner in the bottom of the 10th to score once, but could not mount another comeback. With one out, Williams lined an RBI single into right as Matos, the automatic runner, scored to cut the Nuts lead to 7-6. Pena though followed with a fly out to deep left and Rodriguez struck out looking to end the game.

Curvelo (4-1) was credited with the win despite giving up the game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth. Leon Hunter Jr. pitched the 10th inning for his first save of the year. Crawford (4-1) was saddled with his first loss.

GIANTS NOTES

Series Review

Modesto won four out of six games in the series this week at Excite Ballpark. The Giants posted back-to-back wins on Tuesday and Wednesday to start the series before the Nuts won the next four games. Modesto scored a total of 31 runs during the final four games. It's the first time this season that San Jose has lost four in a row.

Extra-Inning Heartbreak

The Giants suffered their second extra-inning loss in three days. Modesto won a 9-7, 10-inning contest on Friday night. San Jose fell to 2-5 in extras this season, including only 1-4 at home.

Glowenke Leads Offense

Jimmy Glowenke (2-for-5, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) drove in half of the Giants' six runs on Sunday to lead the offensive attack. The double was his 22nd of the season - tied for sixth in the league. All eight of Glowenke's home runs this season have come since July 1.

Other Hitting Standouts

Jairo Pomares (2-for-5, 2B, RBI) finished with a multi-hit game as well for the Giants. Pomares recorded a hit in seven consecutive at-bats dating back to Friday before he struck out in the bottom of the sixth. Abdiel Layer (2-for-4) added a pair of singles for San Jose. Luis Matos' (1-for-4, 2B) double was his team-leading 26th of the year (tied for second in Low-A West). Fabian Pena (1-for-4, HR, RBI) homered for the second time in the series.

On The Mound

Kyle Harrison started for the Giants, but worked only the first two innings. Harrison tossed a 1-2-3 top of the first with a pair of strikeouts before pitching out of a bases loaded jam in the second. He struck out five batters in his two innings of work. Relievers Jesus Tona (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 SO), Brooks Crawford (2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB) and Clay Helvey (1/3 IP, 0 , 1 SO) combined to allow only one earned run over the final six innings.

Roster Moves

Pitcher Nick Swiney was activated off the injured list before the game on Sunday. Swiney, who began the year in the San Jose starting rotation, had been on the IL since May 13. He most recently made five rehab starts in the Arizona Complex League (Rookie-level). Infielder Ghordy Santos and pitcher Cole Waites were also added to the Giants roster from the ACL. In corresponding roster moves, reliever Justin Crump and infielder Tyler Wyatt were released by the San Francisco Giants organization.

Playoff Race

The Giants (55-35) currently lead the third-place Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (51-38) by 3 1/2 games for the final playoff spot in the Low-A West. 30 games remain in the regular season.

On Deck

Following an off day, the Giants embark on their only Southern California road trip of the season. The 12-game, 13-day trip includes series' against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (August 17-22) and Lake Elsinore Storm (August 24-29). Tuesday's series opener versus the Quakes is a 6:30 PM first pitch at LoanMart Field. Prelander Berroa is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from August 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.