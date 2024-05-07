Series Preview: Ports Take on Giants for First Time in 2024

The Ports hit the road this week to take on the San Jose Giants for the first time this season (San Francisco Giants Single-A affiliate) this week starting on Tuesday, May 7th through Sunday, May 12th.

AT BAT THIS WEEK

@ San Jose Giants

Excite Ballpark // San Jose, Calif.

Tuesday, May 7 // 11:30 a.m. PT

Wednesday, May 8 // 6:30 p.m. PT

Thursday, May 9 // 6:30 p.m. PT

Friday, May 10 // 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, May 11 // 5:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, May 12 // 1:00 p.m. PT

ON DECK

vs. Fresno Grizzlies

Banner Island Ballpark

Tuesday, May 14th - Sunday, May 19th // Times vary

Following their six-game series against the Giants, the Ports head back home to take on the Fresno Grizzlies.

LAST TIME OUT

The last time these two teams faced off was the series finale in 2023 where the Ports split the series, three to three.

Stockton went 4-8 at Excite Ballpark in 2023

2023 season series was split 15-15

IN THE ZONE: Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang

Chen Zhuang has had an electric start to his 2024 season after missing the entire 2023 season. The righty has appeared in five games, including making three starts compiling 1.53 earned run average in 17.1 innings pitched with 22 strikeouts and opponents hitting just .188 against him.

THE LAST SEVEN

The Ports have won six out of their last seven games, including a series win against the Visalia Rawhide this past week taking five of six.

Stockton is hitting .258 over their last seven, compared to their season average of just .206.

In their last seven games, Stockton has flashed a 2.39 ERA which leads the Cal League during that time along with 61 strikeouts and only 15 walks allowed - tied for the least amount during that time.

Luke Mann is 11-23 over his last six games with five extra base hits and three home runs, including a grand slam. His OPS during his six game stretch was a whopping 1.528.

Four Ports are hitting over .300 during the last seven games

STANDINGS CHECK

After the first full month and some change, Modesto leads the Cal League North with a 19-6 record through the first 25 games.

Stockton is 10-15 (4th) in the Cal League North but have won six of their last seven games. The Ports sit just 2.5 GB from the Giants for third and 5.5 GB behind the Grizzlies for second.

Rancho Cucamonga leads the Cal League South (15-10)

Inland Empire is 4th (8-18) in the Cal League South and 8th in the entire Cal League

PITCHING WHEN IT MATTERS

The Stockton Ports enter this week's matchup against the San Jose Giants with the best opponent batting average with runners in scoring position and 2 outs.

The Ports with RISP & 2 Outs

Corey Avant (.000 OBA / 3.1 IP)

Tzu-Chen Sha (.000 OBA / 2.2 IP)

Franck De La Rosa (.000 OBA / 2.1 IP)

Jackson Finely (.125 OBA / 2.1 IP)

Yunior Tur (.125 OBA / 1.2 IP)

LEAGUE RANKINGS:

INDIVIDUALS

Luke Mann - T-2nd - HR (4)

Luke Mann - T-6th - H (27)

Luke Mann - 7th - TB (44)

Nate Nankil - T-2nd - HR (4)

Nate Nankil - T-7th - RBI (17)

Nate Nankil - 7th - SLG (.513)

Nate Nankil - 7th - OPS .915)

Nate Nankil - T-4th - 2B (7)

Nate Nankil - T-5th - XBH (11)

Ryan Lasko - T-8th - SB (6)

Ryan Brown - T-1st - SV (3)

Yunior Tur - 9th - WHIP (1.53)

TEAM

3rd - Walks per nine (5.35)

T-3rd - GDP (20)

1st - SV (7)

8th - ERA (5.55)

1st - HR Allowed (24)

About the Giants

Overall Record: 13-13

Home Record: 5-10

Road Record: 8-3

Streak: L2

Last 10 Games: 8-2

Record Against Teams >.500: 5-10

Run Differential: -29

SCOUTING THE GIANTS

Losers of two straight

Before two straight losses, was on an eight game winning streak

The Giants are one of the top three teams in the Cal League in ERA (4.40) and Opponent batting average (.236)

As a pitching staff, San Jose allows 5.3 runs per game

TOP GIANTS HITTERS

Jonah Cox - .313 AVG - 20 R - 17 BB - 19 SB - .447 OBP

Cole Foster - .292 AVG - 15 RBI - 37 TB - .416 SLG

Guillermo Williamson - .263 AVG - 3 HR - 12 RBI - .847 OPS

TOP GIANTS PITCHERS

Tommy Kane - 0.79 ERA - 11.1 IP - 16 SO - .267 OBA

Cole Hillier - 1.69 ERA - 10.2 IP - 12 SO - .200 OBA - 2 ER

Trent Harris - 2.31 ERA - 0.86 WHIP - .125 OBA - 18 SO

