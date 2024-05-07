Series Preview: Ports Take on Giants for First Time in 2024
May 7, 2024 - California League (CalL)
Stockton Ports News Release
The Ports hit the road this week to take on the San Jose Giants for the first time this season (San Francisco Giants Single-A affiliate) this week starting on Tuesday, May 7th through Sunday, May 12th.
AT BAT THIS WEEK
@ San Jose Giants
Excite Ballpark // San Jose, Calif.
Tuesday, May 7 // 11:30 a.m. PT
Wednesday, May 8 // 6:30 p.m. PT
Thursday, May 9 // 6:30 p.m. PT
Friday, May 10 // 7:00 p.m. PT
Saturday, May 11 // 5:00 p.m. PT
Sunday, May 12 // 1:00 p.m. PT
ON DECK
vs. Fresno Grizzlies
Banner Island Ballpark
Tuesday, May 14th - Sunday, May 19th // Times vary
Following their six-game series against the Giants, the Ports head back home to take on the Fresno Grizzlies.
LAST TIME OUT
The last time these two teams faced off was the series finale in 2023 where the Ports split the series, three to three.
Stockton went 4-8 at Excite Ballpark in 2023
2023 season series was split 15-15
IN THE ZONE: Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang
Chen Zhuang has had an electric start to his 2024 season after missing the entire 2023 season. The righty has appeared in five games, including making three starts compiling 1.53 earned run average in 17.1 innings pitched with 22 strikeouts and opponents hitting just .188 against him.
THE LAST SEVEN
The Ports have won six out of their last seven games, including a series win against the Visalia Rawhide this past week taking five of six.
Stockton is hitting .258 over their last seven, compared to their season average of just .206.
In their last seven games, Stockton has flashed a 2.39 ERA which leads the Cal League during that time along with 61 strikeouts and only 15 walks allowed - tied for the least amount during that time.
Luke Mann is 11-23 over his last six games with five extra base hits and three home runs, including a grand slam. His OPS during his six game stretch was a whopping 1.528.
Four Ports are hitting over .300 during the last seven games
STANDINGS CHECK
After the first full month and some change, Modesto leads the Cal League North with a 19-6 record through the first 25 games.
Stockton is 10-15 (4th) in the Cal League North but have won six of their last seven games. The Ports sit just 2.5 GB from the Giants for third and 5.5 GB behind the Grizzlies for second.
Rancho Cucamonga leads the Cal League South (15-10)
Inland Empire is 4th (8-18) in the Cal League South and 8th in the entire Cal League
PITCHING WHEN IT MATTERS
The Stockton Ports enter this week's matchup against the San Jose Giants with the best opponent batting average with runners in scoring position and 2 outs.
The Ports with RISP & 2 Outs
Corey Avant (.000 OBA / 3.1 IP)
Tzu-Chen Sha (.000 OBA / 2.2 IP)
Franck De La Rosa (.000 OBA / 2.1 IP)
Jackson Finely (.125 OBA / 2.1 IP)
Yunior Tur (.125 OBA / 1.2 IP)
LEAGUE RANKINGS:
INDIVIDUALS
Luke Mann - T-2nd - HR (4)
Luke Mann - T-6th - H (27)
Luke Mann - 7th - TB (44)
Nate Nankil - T-2nd - HR (4)
Nate Nankil - T-7th - RBI (17)
Nate Nankil - 7th - SLG (.513)
Nate Nankil - 7th - OPS .915)
Nate Nankil - T-4th - 2B (7)
Nate Nankil - T-5th - XBH (11)
Ryan Lasko - T-8th - SB (6)
Ryan Brown - T-1st - SV (3)
Yunior Tur - 9th - WHIP (1.53)
TEAM
3rd - Walks per nine (5.35)
T-3rd - GDP (20)
1st - SV (7)
8th - ERA (5.55)
1st - HR Allowed (24)
About the Giants
Overall Record: 13-13
Home Record: 5-10
Road Record: 8-3
Streak: L2
Last 10 Games: 8-2
Record Against Teams >.500: 5-10
Run Differential: -29
SCOUTING THE GIANTS
Losers of two straight
Before two straight losses, was on an eight game winning streak
The Giants are one of the top three teams in the Cal League in ERA (4.40) and Opponent batting average (.236)
As a pitching staff, San Jose allows 5.3 runs per game
TOP GIANTS HITTERS
Jonah Cox - .313 AVG - 20 R - 17 BB - 19 SB - .447 OBP
Cole Foster - .292 AVG - 15 RBI - 37 TB - .416 SLG
Guillermo Williamson - .263 AVG - 3 HR - 12 RBI - .847 OPS
TOP GIANTS PITCHERS
Tommy Kane - 0.79 ERA - 11.1 IP - 16 SO - .267 OBA
Cole Hillier - 1.69 ERA - 10.2 IP - 12 SO - .200 OBA - 2 ER
Trent Harris - 2.31 ERA - 0.86 WHIP - .125 OBA - 18 SO
California League Stories from May 7, 2024
- Fresno Grizzlies Return Home for Star Wars Night, Hat Giveaway, and More - Fresno Grizzlies
- MiLB's Newest Team, the Malmö Oat Milkers, to Play in Fresno - Fresno Grizzlies
